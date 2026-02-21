Gastro-onco surgeon urges following the ‘2-week rule’ for recurring health issues: ‘Give time to symptoms but not infinitely’

Gastro Onco surgeon Dr Kartik Sahni recently created awareness on the 2-week rule to follow when your symptoms keep coming back, and you have repetitive health issues. “Keep this simple rule in mind. 2 week rule. If you are experiencing any symptoms for more than two weeks, medicine only gives temporary relief. It doesn’t work on the rootcause. If it keeps coming back, it is not safe to ignore it. It leads to delayed diagnosis. This two-week rule is not to panic but for clarity. Give time to symptoms but not infinitely,” he said in an Instagram post.

Dr Manish Dodmani, consultant in gastroenterology at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, concurred that many mild symptoms, such as occasional acidity, short-lived stomach discomfort, or viral-related issues, often settle on their own with rest and basic care. “The body can recover naturally. Problems arise when symptoms last longer or keep coming back,” said Dr Dodmani.