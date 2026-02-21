Gastro-onco surgeon urges following the ‘2-week rule’ for recurring health issues: ‘Give time to symptoms but not infinitely’

Early evaluation usually leads to simpler treatment and better outcomes

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 21, 2026 01:00 AM IST
health issuesHere's what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)
Gastro Onco surgeon Dr Kartik Sahni recently created awareness on the 2-week rule to follow when your symptoms keep coming back, and you have repetitive health issues. “Keep this simple rule in mind. 2 week rule. If you are experiencing any symptoms for more than two weeks, medicine only gives temporary relief. It doesn’t work on the rootcause. If it keeps coming back, it is not safe to ignore it. It leads to delayed diagnosis. This two-week rule is not to panic but for clarity. Give time to symptoms but not infinitely,” he said in an Instagram post.

Dr Manish Dodmani, consultant in gastroenterology at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, concurred that many mild symptoms, such as occasional acidity, short-lived stomach discomfort, or viral-related issues, often settle on their own with rest and basic care. “The body can recover naturally. Problems arise when symptoms last longer or keep coming back,” said Dr Dodmani.

Dr Dodmani said that one can consider the 2-week rule as a simple health guideline. “If a symptom lasts longer than two weeks, returns repeatedly, or only improves temporarily with medication, it needs medical attention. It is not a diagnosis tool but a reminder to take persistent symptoms seriously,” said Dr Dodmani.

Stressing that temporary relief can be misleading, Dr Dodmani said, “Medications may ease symptoms without addressing the root cause. If symptoms return after stopping medicines, it’s a signal that further investigation may be needed.”

doctor A doctor advises about not ignoring symptoms (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

He noted that most self-limiting conditions improve within a few days to two weeks. “When symptoms exceed this period, it may suggest an underlying problem that requires evaluation. Many serious illnesses do not start with severe pain or dramatic signs; they often develop quietly and are detected late if ignored,” said Dr Dodmani.

According to Dr Dodmani, this helps people find a balance between overreacting to every symptom and completely dismissing warning signs. Early evaluation usually leads to simpler treatment and better outcomes, he stressed.

Which symptoms should especially not be ignored if they persist?

Ongoing abdominal pain, frequent acidity or reflux, unexplained weight loss, difficulty swallowing, persistent constipation or diarrhoea, repeated vomiting, or blood in stools should always be assessed if they continue beyond two weeks or recur often, said Dr Dodmani.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

