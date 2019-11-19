Suffering from gastric issues? Here’s how this Ayurvedic herb can help

Many people complain about suffering from gas-related issues that can cause indigestion, heartburn and even loss of appetite — and a simple and effective remedy for the same is the regular consumption of Ayurvedic herb pippali or long pepper. Whether brewed into a healing decoction or as a digestive churan or even in a simple soup, this spicy Ayurvedic fruit is known to fight many digestive issues.

Considered as one of the most important spices, pippali also has other benefits. Here are a few:

Treats respiratory problems

Pippali is well-known for its effectiveness against conditions affecting the respiratory tract like colds, coughs, bronchitis, and asthma, as it acts as a counter-irritant and eases inflammation. It helps fight infections by virtue of its anti-bacterial properties and also works to help thin phlegm and ease congestion. For normal colds, a pinch of crushed pippali pepper can be combined with some honey or hot water and consumed.

Digestive issues

Pippali can help in case of problems like flatulence and heartburn, as it stimulates the digestive system and boosts appetite. It is also known to fight and protect against ulcers owing to its anti-inflammatory properties.

Helps relieve toothache

Mix two grams of long pepper powder with rock salt, turmeric powder and mustard oil. Apply this mixture on your teeth to treat toothache.

Helps treat irritable bowel syndrome

Take equal quantities of long pepper powder, ginger root and Indian hemp. Take this dose thrice a day before meals to ease irritable bowel syndrome. This preparation is known to cure even severe cases of the syndrome.

Help in diabetes management

Animal studies have shown that the plant extract from pippali can help manage hyperglycemia or high blood glucose levels typical of diabetes. In a 2013-study, pippali extracts showed significant antidiabetic activity in diabetic rats — their fasting blood glucose levels had dropped significantly when tested after 30 days of treatment.

As per Ayurveda, pippali as an alternative remedy is not just for diabetes but also oxidative stress that many diabetics experience. For instance, it helps maintain normal function of the liver, keeps heart problems, gastrointestinal issues, respiratory problems at bay, and also has anti-microbial properties to keep the body healthy.

Insomnia

Powdered pippali is given along with honey as a remedy for sleeping problems like insomnia. One could also take it with milk at bedtime to sleep better. In one study, people with stress-induced insomnia were given a herbal formulation called pippalimulyadi vati at night. This combined pippali with other herbs like ashwagandha and jatamansi. At the end of the trial, the subjects reported better sleep and showed considerable improvement in overall well-being, alertness, and fitness, scoring on both subjective and clinical markers of sleep.