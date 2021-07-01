From treating cold to relieving constipation: The many benefits of immunity-boosting garlic milk

Try this easy recipe which helps boost immunity too. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Immunity boosters have become the pandemic buzzword. But did you know that your very own kitchen is full of ingredients that can help you improve immunity while also treating seasonal issues? We all know about the wonderful benefits of haldi doodh or turmeric milk with a dash of pepper, so today we are here to tell you about another powerful home remedy — garlic milk. Yes, you read that right!

Garlic milk which is rich in anti-inflammatory compounds and sweetened with palm sugar candy is known to ward off seasonal issues and enhance immunity.

It is also said to lower cholesterol when had before bedtime, and is even given to lactating mothers to increase breastmilk supply.

According to ayurveda practitioner Dr Shyam VL, “Garlic milk is a very effective remedy mentioned in Ayurveda for a variety of conditions like sciatica, abdominal bloating, constipation, low back pain, chronic and recurrent fevers.”

According to Dr Shyam, both the water-soluble and fat-soluble active ingredients are transferred to the boiling milk. “Milk also reduces the hotness and pungency of garlic,” he said.

How to make it?

Ingredients

1¼ cups – Milk

4 – Garlic cloves

2 tsp – Palm sugar candy

Turmeric (optional)

Method

*Peel off the skin of garlic cloves. Cut into small pieces. Boil milk.

*Add cut or crushed garlic pieces to it and simmer for 5-7 minutes. You can also add turmeric.

*Boil until garlic becomes soft. Add palm sugar candy to it and simmer until it dissolves completely.

*Serve hot!

What else?

This preparation won’t cause a bad odour in the mouth.

Can anyone have it?

According to Dr Shyam, one should take care when having garlic milk

*During summers

*If you have heartburn/gastric/peptic ulcers

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle