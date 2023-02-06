Does the ‘best Ayurveda tip’ actually help prevent heart disorders in winter?

We have previously reported how cardiac issues become more common during winter, further highlighting the need for one to be extremely careful and look out for any obvious signs and symptoms. According to experts, one of the primary reasons for weather-related heart attacks is our body’s physiology, and the way a drop in temperature impacts the heart. “The body’s biological state gets hampered by activating the sympathetic nervous system which, in turn, narrows the blood vessels in our body. This is known as ‘vasoconstriction’. During this process, the blood pressure levels increase as they stress the heart to pump blood to various parts of the body,” Dr Balbir Singh, chairman, Cardiac Sciences, Max Hospital, New Delhi told indianexpress.com in an earlier interaction.

While preventive lifestyle tweaks are necessary, Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Mihir Khatri swears by certain Ayurveda remedies to cut down the risks of such incidences. As such, he took to Instagram to share a video explaining how a combination of old jaggery (which has turned black in colour) and two cloves of garlic can prevent heart disorders.

“The best Ayurveda tip for heart disorders or to prevent heart disorders is to make a chutney of two cloves of garlic and old jaggery. Have it with breakfast or with lunch. It helps you with gas-related disorders, provides relief from aches, dilutes the blood, reduces cholesterol, and increases heat in the body, which averts winter-related heart issues,” Khatri shared. He, however, added that since the combination is heat-producing in nature, one must avoid having it in summer.

In the caption, he also shared that people who stay away from onion and garlic, or are diabetic, can have half spoon flaxseeds (not roasted), or a mixture of dry ginger and black pepper (2gms), or chew black sesame seeds (one spoon).

But, do the combinations actually work?

According to ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya, garlic and jaggery is a potent combination. “Garlic possesses anti-hypertensive property due to its piercing, pungent and vata-kapha reducing qualities, which helps in clearing the body channels (best for blockages). It helps in controlling blood pressure, reducing joint pain, eliminating worms (krimi), improves cholesterol, wards off cough and cold, improves digestion, boosts immunity, balances blood sugar, and helps in weight loss,” she said.

Stressing that jaggery is a common ingredient in Ayurvedic preparations, Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Sudha Asokan, Ayurveda Kendra said, “Jaggery is rich in zinc and selenium, and is used in Ayurveda as a detoxifying agent for liver and also as a blood purifier. Jaggery helps in increasing the digestive power and in recovery from respiratory issues. It also helps in increasing haemoglobin in the body, which can give pain relief during menstruation.”

Therefore, consuming a spoonful of both before meals can help in regulating blood flow, and simultaneously maintaining cholesterol levels, said Vikas Chawla, Ayurveda Expert, Vedas Cure.

Here’s why garlic helps (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s why garlic helps (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

While anything sweet may cause weight gain and increase cholesterol, Dr Dixa pointed out that jaggery keeps you satiated and away from sweet cravings. “So, having one teaspoon of jaggery helps for non-diabetics too,” Dr Dixa added.

However, she advised against having black sesame seeds as it can “shoot up one’s blood pressure”.

For diabetics, Chawla suggested flaxseeds that are “high in omega-3 fatty acids, and help the body in many ways, including maintaining good heart health.”

“A higher intake of macro-minerals like calcium and magnesium, readily available in black sesame seeds, is related to reduced risk factors for heart disease, notably high blood pressure,” he added.

