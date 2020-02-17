Garam masala: Here’s why you shouldn’t avoid it

Garam masala is rich in phytonutrients. (Photo: Pixabay) Garam masala is rich in phytonutrients. (Photo: Pixabay)

Kitchen spices, besides adding flavour to our food, are known for their ability to fight a host of health issues. From curing digestive problems to boosting immunity, the antioxidants in them are extremely helpful for the body. Garam masala, which is an aromatic combination of spices like coriander seeds, cumin, nutmeg, cardamom, cinnamon, mustard seeds, fennel, black pepper and clove among others, is a powerful spice that should be part of your regular cooking.

Dispelling the myth that garam masala is a heat-inducing ingredient that shouldn’t be had, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho took to Instagram to share a video where he can be seen listing down the benefits of the spice.

“Ayurveda is a brilliant system of science that exists in our country. A lot of people say that one should avoid garam masala as its a heat-inducing ingredient. We need warm foods. Some people may not be able to have warm foods because of certain conditions. Rest of us can,” he said.

Here’s what garam masala does to your body.

Improves digestion

Garam masala stimulates appetite and improves digestion by promoting the release of gastric juices in the stomach. Cloves and cumin in it keep indigestion at bay, and cloves also help in preventing acidity. “Many people think that if one is acidic, one should avoid warm foods. But you are highly mistaken. Garam masala is great for your digestive system as they help produce digestive enzymes that are key to breaking down food,” explained Coutinho.

It also helps in fighting issues like bloating and flatulence because of its carminative properties. The spice-mix also keep the gastrointestinal tract in shape.

Helps improve metabolism

The ingredients in garam masala are rich in phytonutrients, which help in boosting metabolism. “Warm food helps you boost your metabolism. Your metabolism has everything to do with your energy level, burning fat, losing weight and keeping you going throughout the day. When you have a low metabolism, you don’t break down food efficiently. When you have a high metabolism, you can get away with eating certain foods and not be putting on weight at all,” said Coutinho.

Rich in antioxidants

Garam masala is rich in antioxidants which helps in preventing skin problems. It also helps fight inflammation. “We also need warmth in our body to detoxify it and remove the toxins from the colon, kidney and liver. Garam masala does just that,” he said.

Fights bad breath

The presence of cloves and cardamom in garam masala makes it ideal for fighting bad breath.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd