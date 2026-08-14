Gut doctors explain why life without a gallbladder can lead to urgent bathroom trips

Gallbladder removal is one of the most commonly performed abdominal surgeries. Although it provides long-term relief from pain or recurrent gallstones, some patients experience unexpected gastrointestinal changes after the procedure, particularly frequent loose stools or an urgent need to use the bathroom after meals. Content creator and gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab recently explained why diarrhoea can occur after gallbladder removal and what may help manage it.

In an Instagram video, he noted that the gallbladder’s usual role is to store bile and release it in response to food. As he explains, “If this happens to you and you’ve had your gallbladder removed before, then you’re not alone. This is where your gallbladder normally sits. It’s right under the liver. And it stores something called bile. Bile is made by the liver, and it’s stored in the gallbladder, which helps you digest things such as fat. When you eat, all that bile gets dumped into your intestines to help you break down that food.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

After the organ is removed, that storage function disappears. Dr Salhab mentions, “What happens is when your gallbladder is removed and is not there, it doesn’t act as that reservoir anymore. Bile drips slowly into your intestines throughout the day, and when you eat something, it pours a whole lot more in. Bile itself is a very potent stimulator of your gastrointestinal tract to move.”

He also outlined several ways to manage symptoms through diet and medical support. These include adjusting fat intake, supporting gut bacteria, and considering certain supplements or medications under medical guidance. For instance, he recommends, “If you can fortify your diet with prebiotics and also some probiotics, that can help get things back to normal over time.” In some cases, doctors may also prescribe medication to help bind bile in the gut. He explains, “What this does is, this binds to the bile, changes its structure a little bit, so it’s just not as irritating to the lining of the colon. Doesn’t stimulate you to have that bowel movement urgency right away.”

Biological changes in digestion that make some people more prone to diarrhoea than others

Dr Adithya V. Naragund, senior consultant in GI and HPB Surgery at Cytecare Hospitals, Bengaluru, tells indianexpress.com, “Persistent diarrhoea after gallbladder removal, also called post-cholecystectomy diarrhoea, is not very common, but it is well recognised.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Joseph Salhab (@thestomachdoc)

The gallbladder normally stores and concentrates bile, Dr Naragund says, releasing it in controlled amounts when we eat fatty foods. “After removal, bile flows continuously into the intestine rather than being released in a regulated way. In some individuals, excess bile acids reach the colon, where they stimulate water secretion and increase intestinal movement, leading to diarrhoea.”

Dietary and lifestyle changes for managing post-cholecystectomy diarrhoea

Dietary modification is usually the first and most effective step. Reducing intake of high-fat and fried foods helps because dietary fat stimulates bile secretion and intestinal motility. “Patients often benefit from eating smaller, more frequent meals instead of large meals. Increasing soluble fibre through foods such as oats, bananas, apples, and psyllium husk can help bind bile acids and improve stool consistency,” notes Dr Naragund.

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Staying well hydrated and limiting caffeine, very spicy foods, and excessive dairy intake can also help regulate bowel movements. “Regular physical activity supports normal digestive motility. Most patients should notice improvement within four to six weeks of consistent dietary adjustments,” informs the expert.

Warning signs to watch for

According to Dr Naragund, if diarrhoea persists for more than six to eight weeks after surgery, occurs multiple times daily, or interferes with nutrition, sleep, or quality of life, further evaluation is necessary. In many cases, the cause is bile acid malabsorption, which can be effectively treated with bile acid-binding medications prescribed by a doctor.

He says, “Patients should seek medical attention sooner if they notice warning signs such as weight loss, dehydration, blood in the stool, fever, severe abdominal pain, nocturnal diarrhoea, or symptoms of nutrient deficiency. These could indicate infection, inflammation, or another gastrointestinal condition unrelated to the surgery.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.