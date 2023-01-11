Gained weight after a vacation, a break, or festivities? Here’s what you need to do

Vacations are all about indulging in your favourite foods and enjoying them uninhibited. But, the real work starts once you are back home; that is when you may need to tweak your diet and work out diligently to lose all the extra weight. But as the famous adage goes, be easier said than done. Don’t you agree? As such, if you have been lacking the motivation to resume your routine after a good vacation, ensure you follow these steps to help you naturally switch to a healthy lifestyle.

Health consultant Shubhi Shivhare shared a detailed post on Instagram on how she is “not tensed” about weight gain post-vacation.

— The excess water weight of body is what we see over a weight scale; this happens as we eat a lot of carbohydrates, with no sleep schedule, lack of hydration, and many other factors.

— Your body will slowly get rid of this water weight automatically once you get back to eating normally.

— But if you don’t pay attention now, your body will start gaining fat. “So getting back on track is important,” she mentioned.

If you’ve also gained some weight on a trip or during festivities, just relax and don’t get tensed. “Slowly start working out and eating clean again, you’ll shed it,” she added.

What are the changes to make?

*Start following proper meal timings

*Have dinner four hours prior going to bed

*Meet your daily water intake (3.5-3.8 litres)

*Limit the amount of carbohydrates in your last meal and increase protein content throughout the day

*Start working out but at a slow pace to avoid fatigue; focus on walking post meals.

*Get eight hours of sleep and avoid digital gadgets at least one hour prior to sleeping

*Have dates and a small piece of jaggery and chana for sugar cravings.

*Have simple Indian ghar ka khana or home-cooked food.

– Oats kichdi + curd

– Omelette roll

– Dal + sprouts + sabzi + chapati

– Kidney beans (rajma) salad

– Soya sabzi + chapati

– Paneer parantha + curd + chutney — there are some food combinations you can try

Ensure you eat right and clean (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Ensure you eat right and clean (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Agreed registered dietitian Garima Goyal and said that it is good to eat light and nutritious to ‘detox’ the body. She also shared a few tips that can help.

Sip green tea: Having a cup of coffee in the morning may get you moving during the day, but the caffeine content in it makes the body crave for carbohydrates the entire day. Also, coffee has a lot of added sugar that is unhealthy to be consumed in the morning. You should rather start your post vacation days with sipping on green tea. It is loaded with various antioxidants such as catechins like EGCG (Epigallocatechin gallate) that are good to prevent plaque development in the arteries, maintain glucose levels, aid in weight loss, and also improve liver health.

Water: After and even during vacation, don’t forget to sip 8-10 glasses of water. Also, you can add some lemon slices and cucumber or mint to the water for that refreshing feel.

Vegetable salad: Try to include raw vegetables — onions, tomato, cabbage, lettuce, turnips, cucumber, cherry tomatoes — as salads more often in your diet. Use unstrained green smoothie with kale, spinach, bottle gourd, mint, coriander leaves, cucumber, lemon juice etc to add dietary fibre in your meals.

Say no to sugar: After the vacation mode is off, try switching to meals with minimally processed and least refined foods. Avoid sugar at all costs. All those cookies, cakes, doughnuts, mithai, chocolates etc need to stop. Shift to figs or dates if you crave for something sweet.

