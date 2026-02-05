There may be fungi living in your nose; find out what that means for health

As our understanding of nasal microbiomes evolves, maintaining a balanced microbial environment in the nose may prove vital in managing and preventing respiratory conditions like allergic rhinitis and asthma. (Source: Pexels)

Respiratory conditions such as allergic rhinitis and asthma affect millions worldwide, causing discomfort and impacting quality of life.

A groundbreaking study conducted in Portugal has revealed that these conditions may be associated with distinct fungal communities, or mycobiomes, in the nose, offering new insights into their development and potential treatment strategies.

Led by Dr Luis Delgado from the University of Porto, the research, published in Frontiers in Microbiology, analysed nasal fungal communities in 214 participants, including:

155 with both allergic rhinitis and asthma.

47 with only rhinitis.

12 with asthma.

125 healthy individuals as a control group.

Allergic rhinitis causes sneezing, itching, and a runny nose and is triggered by the immune system’s overreaction to allergens such as dust, pollen, and fungi, while asthma is a chronic respiratory condition that inflames and narrows the airways, making breathing difficult. It can cause coughing, wheezing, and chest tightness, particularly during flare-ups.