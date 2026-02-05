There may be fungi living in your nose; find out what that means for health

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Respiratory conditions such as allergic rhinitis and asthma affect millions worldwide, causing discomfort and impacting quality of life.
A groundbreaking study conducted in Portugal has revealed that these conditions may be associated with distinct fungal communities, or mycobiomes, in the nose, offering new insights into their development and potential treatment strategies.
Led by Dr Luis Delgado from the University of Porto, the research, published in Frontiers in Microbiology, analysed nasal fungal communities in 214 participants, including:
Allergic rhinitis causes sneezing, itching, and a runny nose and is triggered by the immune system’s overreaction to allergens such as dust, pollen, and fungi, while asthma is a chronic respiratory condition that inflames and narrows the airways, making breathing difficult. It can cause coughing, wheezing, and chest tightness, particularly during flare-ups.
Using nasal swabs, researchers found:
Dr Deepti Sinha, Lead Consultant, Dept of ENT at CK Birla Hospital, highlights the nose’s role as a gateway for inhaled air, hosting an ecosystem of microorganisms, including fungi, bacteria, and viruses. Whether these organisms cause disease depends on factors like an individual’s immunity, health, and the microorganism’s characteristics.
She also emphasised:
While this study marks an important step in understanding the link between nasal fungi and respiratory conditions, Dr Sinha stresses the need for long-term studies to determine whether these fungal communities directly contribute to the progression of allergic rhinitis and asthma.
As our understanding of nasal microbiomes evolves, maintaining a balanced microbial environment in the nose may prove vital in managing and preventing respiratory conditions like allergic rhinitis and asthma.
