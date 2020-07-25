FSSAI recommends eating these foods to boost immunity

Eat orange and guava to boost immunity, suggested FSSAI. (Source: getty images) Eat orange and guava to boost immunity, suggested FSSAI. (Source: getty images)

Experts have repeatedly stressed on the need to boost immunity amid the coronavirus pandemic, to keep the virus and other illnesses at bay. And one of the ways to achieve that is by eating healthy, immunity-boosting foods.

Foods rich in vitamin C can help you improve immunity levels. Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recently suggested some of these plant-based foods that you can include in your diet. These include amla, oranges, papaya, capsicum, guava and lemon.

Apart from vitamin C content, here are some other ways in which eating these foods can benefit you:

Amla: A 2020 study published in the journal Contemporary Clinical Trials Communications showed how amla could help improve blood fluidity and reduce biomarkers of oxidative stress. Here’s an amla recipe you can try.

Oranges: These are known to have a low glycemic index which is associated with health benefits. They are also a good source of fibre, vitamins and minerals like thiamine, folate and potassium, apart from vitamin C, according to Healthline.

Papaya: Like orange, papaya is also a good source of fibre, and low in calories. It detoxifies the body and smoothens bowel movement. It also keeps digestive disorders like bloating and upset stomach at bay.

Capsicum: Besides being rich in vitamin C and other antioxidants, capsicum is a source of vitamins E and A, fibre and minerals like folate and potassium. Studies have shown that it improves eye health due to the presence of antioxidants and prevents anaemia, not just due to its iron content but vitamin C which increases absorption of iron from the gut. You can use capsicum to make a paneer dish with this recipe.

Guava: Guavas are also rich in potassium and fibre. Studies have shown that they improve blood sugar levels and boost heart health and also help relieve painful symptoms of menstruation like cramps.

Lemon: Similarly, lemons are known to aid weight loss, and improve heart and digestive health. The citric acid in lemon also helps prevent kidney stones by increasing urine volume, and pH levels in the body.

