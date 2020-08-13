Vitamin A-rich foods to include in your diet, according to FSSAI

FSSAI recommended adding green leafy vegetables to one’s diet to boost immunity. (Source: getty images) FSSAI recommended adding green leafy vegetables to one’s diet to boost immunity. (Source: getty images)

What you eat plays an important role in ensuring your health and fitness. In the wake of health experts harping on eating right to boost immunity, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recommended some vitamin A-rich, plant-based foods to include in your diet.

“Consume Vitamin A rich, plant-based food for good immunity and improved vision,” FSSAI wrote on Twitter.

Here are the foods it suggested and some of its health benefits:

Sweet potato: It is rich in vitamin A and C. The high nutrient and fibre content in sweet potato helps people with obesity, high cholesterol and hypertension. Orange-fleshed sweet potato is an important source of beta-carotene, the precursor to vitamin A.

Read| FSSAI recommends eating these foods to boost immunity

Papaya: This is also rich in vitamin A and C, apart from potassium, antioxidants and fibre. When eaten on an empty stomach, papaya helps clear the digestive tract of toxins and smoothen bowel movement. The presence of digestive enzymes also help keep disorders like bloating and constipation at bay.

Tomato: This is not only rich in vitamins and glutathione but also keeps life-threatening diseases like cancer at bay. Its antioxidant properties also improve skin health. Tomatoes also contain vitamin C, K, iron, folate, potassium and other nutrients.

Carrot: It is rich in fibre, and keeps the digestive system strong and prevent constipation. Carrots are also known to help keep blood sugar levels under control. Additionally, they have heart-protective antioxidant lycopene.

Mango: This fruit is rich in vitamin A, E and C and fibre. It helps in digestion and the regulation of blood lipid levels, maintaining cholesterol levels. Besides, the bioactive compound mangiferin also helps fight several diseases like diabetes, cancer and heart diseases.

Green leafy vegetables: These are also rich in vitamin C, vitamin B6, magnesium and fibre. They further contain antioxidants which help control blood pressure levels and improve eye health.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd