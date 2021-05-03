FSSAI recommends including soy foods in your diet; here’s why

Here is why soy foods are good for you. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Plant proteins are a great way to boost one’s fibre intake. It is especially important to consume an adequate amount of fibre and protein to improve immunity in today’s times. However, did you know that you can get the required amount of fibre and protein in your diet through soy foods which are also considered good for one’s heart health?

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recently shared more about soy foods in a Twitter post.

What are soy foods?

Soy foods are made from soybeans. Soybean, a legume, grows in pods containing seeds. They are considered an excellent source of high-quality protein, which most other legumes lack, making the soybean and its food products a superior protein source for people following a strict vegetarian diet.

Here are some of the benefits that you should know about.

Soy benefits

High in fibre

High in protein

Source of omega-3 fatty acids

Lactose and gluten-free

Low in saturated fat

How can you have soy in your diet?

You can have soy products like soybeans, soy granules, nuggets, tofu, soy milk, soy flour and soy nuts

