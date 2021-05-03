FSSAI recommends including soy foods in your diet; here’s why

May 3, 2021 3:50:11 pm
Plant proteins are a great way to boost one’s fibre intake. It is especially important to consume an adequate amount of fibre and protein to improve immunity in today’s times. However, did you know that you can get the required amount of fibre and protein in your diet through soy foods which are also considered good for one’s heart health?
Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recently shared more about soy foods in a Twitter post.
Here is why, you should include
What are soy foods?
Soy foods are made from soybeans. Soybean, a legume, grows in pods containing seeds. They are considered an excellent source of high-quality protein, which most other legumes lack, making the soybean and its food products a superior protein source for people following a strict vegetarian diet.
Here are some of the benefits that you should know about.
Soy benefits
High in fibre
High in protein
Source of omega-3 fatty acids
Lactose and gluten-free
Low in saturated fat
How can you have soy in your diet?
You can have soy products like soybeans, soy granules, nuggets, tofu, soy milk, soy flour and soy nuts
