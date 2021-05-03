scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 03, 2021
Most read

FSSAI recommends including soy foods in your diet; here’s why

Gluten-free, low fat, and high fibre soy foods should be a part of your daily diet, recommends FSSAI

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 3, 2021 3:50:11 pm
soyaHere is why soy foods are good for you. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Plant proteins are a great way to boost one’s fibre intake. It is especially important to consume an adequate amount of fibre and protein to improve immunity in today’s times. However, did you know that you can get the required amount of fibre and protein in your diet through soy foods which are also considered good for one’s heart health?

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recently shared more about soy foods in a Twitter post.

What are soy foods?

Soy foods are made from soybeans. Soybean, a legume, grows in pods containing seeds. They are considered an excellent source of high-quality protein, which most other legumes lack, making the soybean and its food products a superior protein source for people following a strict vegetarian diet.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Here are some of the benefits that you should know about.

Soy benefits

High in fibre
High in protein
Source of omega-3 fatty acids
Lactose and gluten-free
Low in saturated fat

How can you have soy in your diet?

You can have soy products like soybeans, soy granules, nuggets, tofu, soy milk, soy flour and soy nuts

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Ikat: All you need to know about this fabric dyeing technique

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 03: Latest News

Advertisement
x