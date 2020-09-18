FSSAI recommends these four simple tips to avoid iron deficiency

Iron deficiency commonly occurs during menstruation, pregnancy and early childhood. (file photo)

Iron deficiency in the body can lead to abnormally low levels of red blood cells as iron is needed to make haemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells. Without enough haemoglobin, the tissues and muscles are unable to get the required amount of oxygen and work effectively, leading to anaemia.

Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI) recently suggested some useful tips to prevent iron deficiency in the body, as part of Poshan Maah 2020. “Iron deficiency most commonly occurs during – menstruation, pregnancy and early childhood,” the organisation wrote on Twitter.

How to avoid iron deficiency

Here are some tips that FSSAI suggested:

* Prepare meals using iron-fortified staples

* Avoid consuming tea and coffee with meals

* Eating plenty of iron-rich fruits and vegetables

* Consuming vitamin C-rich foods with meals for better absorption of iron

Symptoms of iron deficiency

Earlier, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had pointed out some symptoms of iron deficiency — tiredness, headache and dizziness, shortness of breath, heart palpitations, and hair fall. “Fight off the symptoms of Iron Deficiency Anemia (IDA) by consuming fortified staples like rice, wheat flour & double fortified salt, rich in iron,” he had advised.

Iron-rich foods

Food has two types of iron — heme and non-heme iron, according to redcrossblood.org. Heme iron is found in meat, fish, poultry and is most readily absorbed by the body. Non-heme iron, on the other hand, is found in plant-based foods such as fruits, vegetables and nuts, but only two to 10 per cent of the iron consumed is absorbed. Foods rich in vitamin C can also help in the absorption of non-heme iron.

