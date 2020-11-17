Simple and effective ways to cut down on sugar

Simple ways can help you get back on sugar. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

One of the simplest and easiest ways to switch to a healthier lifestyle is to pay close attention to one’s sugar consumption. With medical practitioners always recommending the need to cut down on sugar as much as possible, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recently listed down some ways in which sugar consumption can be reduced.

“Did you know you end up consuming a lot more sugar drinking carbonated beverages than you realise. Make the healthy swap today!” it said in a tweet.

Why does sugar consumption need a check?

Lifestyle conditions like diabetes and blood sugar have seen an increase owing to excessive sugar consumption. Which is why it is advised to avoid foods with high amounts of added and free sugars, and instead opt for foods with natural or inherent sugars, as it is considered acceptable as long as they are not overly consumed.

FSSAI recommends these dietary changes

Avoid sneaky sugars

Swap your carbonated sweetened beverages with coconut water, buttermilk and fruit smoothies or fruit juices.

Choose fresh over packaged

Consume fresh and seasonal fruits and vegetables over canned ones.

Dress up your breakfast rather than sweetening it

Add dates, raisins and figs or even yoghurt to your breakfast porridge instead of adding sugars or sweeteners.

Pick chutney over sauce

Replace bottled sauces and ketchup with fresh homemade chutneys

How much sugar are you consuming?

