Healthy living: This is why FSSAI recommends a plant-based diet

Here's why plant-based diets are good for your health. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

People have started recognising the importance of eating healthy to stay hale and hearty. Experts too are of the view that regular consumption of a balanced diet comprising of all the essential vitamins, carbohydrates, fat and protein can benefit one’s health in the long term. Studies also recommend the consumption of a plant-based diet which consists of foods derived from plants such as vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes and fruits.

The FSSAI or Food Safety and Standards Authority of India also recently posted on Twitter about the need to have a plant-based diet.

Take a look.

According to FSSAI, the benefits of a plant-based diet are plenty, including:

*Lowers overall cholesterol levels

*Less risk of stroke and obesity

*Reduces risk of diabetes

*Provides high fibre content

*Reduces carbon footprint

Various case studies have indicated that plant-based diets, which are rich in whole carbohydrates, help in improving insulin sensitivity and other health markers in people with type 1 diabetes.

According to a 2019-study published in Journal of the American Heart Association, middle-aged adults who consumed more of plant-based foods and less of animal products were likely to have a healthier heart, with a lower risk of heart diseases. And it held that less meat can also reduce the risk of a stroke, high cholesterol, blood pressure problems, type 2 diabetes and obesity.

What to have?

Nutritionists insist on having a diet that has fruits such as berries, bananas, apples, grapes, melons, citrus fruits, among others; vegetables like broccoli, beetroot, cauliflower, carrots, tomatoes, peppers, etc.; legumes like kidney beans, black beans, peas and chickpeas; seeds, nuts, whole grains, and plant-based milk like coconut, almond, soy, to name a few.

