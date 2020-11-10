FSSAI recommends four simple ways to reduce oil intake

Here's what you need to take care for a disease-free living. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

While everyone talks about healthy eating, there is not much discussion about ways to cook healthy food using minimum to no-oil cooking methods. And if that is exactly what you have been looking for, here are some simple recommendations by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) which can help you reduce intake of oil while cooking and eating.

Why is too much oil harmful?

All types of oil have essential fats. When used in excessive amounts while cooking, fats get stored in the body and get deposited in the arterial walls which can affect, or even block, blood flow. These lead to conditions like heart attack, stroke, breast/ovarian cancer, diabetes, hypertension, unhealthy weight gain, and joint pain, among others.

How can oil intake be controlled?

According to FSSAI,

*Bake, grill or steam your food rather than frying it.

*Opt for baked, roasted, or steamed snacks instead of fried or processed snacks.

*Measure oil with a teaspoon to control the amount you use rather than pouring freely from a bottle

*Use a combination of oils in moderation to get all the essential fatty acids. Use oils like sunflower oil, rice bran oil, flaxseed oil, sesame oil, peanut oil, mustard oil, and coconut oil.

