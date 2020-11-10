FSSAI recommends four simple ways to reduce oil intake

While everyone talks about healthy eating, there is not much discussion about ways to cook healthy food using minimum to no-oil cooking methods. And if that is exactly what you have been looking for, here are some simple recommendations by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) which can help you reduce intake of oil while cooking and eating.
Why is too much oil harmful?
All types of oil have essential fats. When used in excessive amounts while cooking, fats get stored in the body and get deposited in the arterial walls which can affect, or even block, blood flow. These lead to conditions like heart attack, stroke, breast/ovarian cancer, diabetes, hypertension, unhealthy weight gain, and joint pain, among others.
How can oil intake be controlled?
According to FSSAI,
*Bake, grill or steam your food rather than frying it.
Instead of frying your food try to bake, grill or steam it instead! #21DayChallenge #EatRight #HealthForAll #SwasthBharat@PIB_India @MIB_India @mygovindia @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/SddVIgAHmC
*Opt for baked, roasted, or steamed snacks instead of fried or processed snacks.
Snack smart! Choose snacks that are roasted or steamed over fried snacks!#21DayChallenge #EatRight #HealthForAll #SwasthBharat @PIB_India @MIB_India @mygovindia @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/FQELsfvpp7
*Measure oil with a teaspoon to control the amount you use rather than pouring freely from a bottle
Measure oil with a teaspoon each time when cooking to ensure you are consuming oil in a fixed and measured quantity. #21DayChallenge #EatRight #HealthForAll #SwasthBharat@mygovindia @PIB_India @MIB_India @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/CtyXdp9pZ0
*Use a combination of oils in moderation to get all the essential fatty acids. Use oils like sunflower oil, rice bran oil, flaxseed oil, sesame oil, peanut oil, mustard oil, and coconut oil.
Use a combination of oils (in moderation) to ensure you get all the essential fatty acids. #21DayChallenge #EatRight #HealthForAll #SwasthBharat@MIB_India @PIB_India @mygovindia @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/MIvv4ka2u9
