FSSAI recommends these easy ways to make your food more tasty and nutritious for adolescents

Adolescents can be really picky eaters which may, in turn, impact their health. Why? Because lack of nutrients like vitamins, fibre and minerals in your diet would take away the essential nourishment which your body needs.
As per FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India), eating balanced meals, drinking plenty of water, avoiding foods high in sugar, salt and oil and consuming boiled or baked foods instead of fried foods is good for one’s health.
Follow these healthy eating tips to ensure good overall health- for adolescents.
If you have been struggling with ways to incorporate nutritious yet tasty foods that may appeal to such eaters, here are some expert and handy tips from FSSAI that will come to your rescue.
*Instead of serving roti and vegetables separately, roll up the vegetables with roti and add a freshly cut salad with a homemade chutney to the roll.
Try the roti wrap method for your little ones today!
Try the roti wrap method for your little ones today!
*Add mashed pumpkin and bottle gourd to any gravy items like shahi paneer, butter chicken etc.
Add additional nutritional benefits to your gravies by adding in mashed pumpkin and lauki into the mix!
Add additional nutritional benefits to your gravies by adding in mashed pumpkin and lauki into the mix!
*When making white sauce for pasta, just stir in pureed cauliflower or bottle gourd in the sauce itself. It is an easy way to add fibre and vitamins without detection.
Try this recipe secret to make your child’s favourite pasta sauce fibrous and healthier!
Try this recipe secret to make your child's favourite pasta sauce fibrous and healthier!
