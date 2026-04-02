‘Think twice before biting the sticker’: FSSAI issues urgent warning to peel fruits, vegetables before eating them

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The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has issued a fresh warning against consuming fruits and vegetables with stickers applied to them. The statutory body under the administration of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, highlighted that the adhesive residue left behind by these stickers is not fit for consumption and poses a health risk.
“Think twice before biting the fruit sticker! While fruit and vegetable stickers are common, the adhesives used to keep them in place can leave behind residues that aren’t meant for consumption,” they mentioned in caption of their latest social media post. To ensure the highest standards of food safety and hygiene, they also recommended peeling fruits and vegetables with stickers.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Brunda MS, Senior Consultant – Internal Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, explained that these stickers are used only for labelling and may contain glue, ink, and other materials that are not safe to eat. “If a person accidentally consumes a small piece, it is usually not very harmful, but it is still not recommended,” she said.
According to her, the chemicals present in the adhesive or ink can sometimes irritate the stomach or throat. “Some people may feel mild discomfort, nausea, or slight digestive issues after swallowing such materials. In rare cases, especially in children or older adults, there could be a small risk of choking,” she elaborated.
Dr Brunda also pointed out that regularly consuming such non-food items may also expose the body to unwanted chemicals over time. “It is important to understand that even if the glue is labeled as food-grade, it does not mean the sticker is meant to be eaten,” she reiterated, adding that washing fruits and vegetables properly and removing stickers before eating can help avoid this risk.
According to FSSAI guidelines, here’s a quick guide to washing fruits and vegetables:
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.