‘Think twice before biting the sticker’: FSSAI issues urgent warning to peel fruits, vegetables before eating them

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has issued a fresh warning against consuming fruits and vegetables with stickers applied to them. The statutory body under the administration of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, highlighted that the adhesive residue left behind by these stickers is not fit for consumption and poses a health risk.

“Think twice before biting the fruit sticker! While fruit and vegetable stickers are common, the adhesives used to keep them in place can leave behind residues that aren’t meant for consumption,” they mentioned in caption of their latest social media post. To ensure the highest standards of food safety and hygiene, they also recommended peeling fruits and vegetables with stickers.