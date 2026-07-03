‘Not permissible’: FSSAI doubles down on top ‘energy drink’ brands

The Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the apex food regulator under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare under the Government of India, recently issued notices to several beverage brands claiming to be ‘energy drinks’ for misbranding and misleading claims.

According to them, brands like “Red Bull”, “Adrenaline Rush”, “Sting”, “Monster Energy”, “Hell Energy” and “Campa Energy” have described and branded themselves incorrectly, even though FSSAI has not laid down any standard for ‘energy drinks’ or similar products.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Taking to Instagram, the regulatory body made the following statement:

“The Food Category System under FSS Regulations is not intended for product naming or labeling purposes. Functional or therapeutic claims, including but not limited to ‘stimulates mind energizes body’, ‘enhancing focus’, ‘boost energy levels’, ‘aid in general weakness’ or similar conditions, are not permissible for food products under the FSS Act 2006 and the Rules and Regulations made thereafter”.

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Why is that problematic?

Edwina Raj, Head of Services – Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, says that the concern is that some beverages are being marketed as “energy drinks” even though they may not meet the required regulatory standards or may make exaggerated claims about improving energy, focus, or performance.

Many of these drinks contain high amounts of caffeine, sugar, and other stimulants, which can give a short-term feeling of alertness but may also cause side effects such as a rapid heartbeat, anxiety, poor sleep, dehydration, headaches, and an energy crash later.

Regular or excessive consumption can be especially risky for children, teenagers, pregnant women, and people with heart disease, high blood pressure, or sensitivity to caffeine. Misleading labels may also make consumers believe these products are healthier or more effective than they really are, which is why food safety authorities closely monitor such claims.

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So, are energy drinks a scam?

No beverage can truly create energy in the body or permanently improve focus on its own. Drinks containing caffeine may temporarily increase alertness by stimulating the brain, while sugar can provide a quick burst of energy, but these effects are usually short-lived and do not replace proper sleep, balanced nutrition, regular exercise, or good hydration.

Scientific studies show that although caffeine can improve attention for a limited time, it is not a substitute for healthy lifestyle habits, and claims that a drink can significantly enhance mental performance or physical endurance should be supported by strong scientific evidence and comply with food regulations.

Some healthier alternatives to adopt

Healthier and more natural alternatives include plain water, coconut water, buttermilk, lemon water, unsweetened green tea, black tea, and fresh fruit smoothies without added sugar. Eating balanced meals that include whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, eggs, and protein-rich foods helps provide steady energy throughout the day, while getting enough sleep and staying physically active are the most effective ways to improve energy levels and concentration.

If someone feels constantly tired despite following a healthy lifestyle, they should consult a doctor, as persistent fatigue may be caused by an underlying medical condition such as anaemia, thyroid disorders, vitamin deficiencies, or poor sleep quality rather than a lack of energy drinks.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.