Your favourite fruit may cause bloating and gas; find out what you can do

Fruits, one of the most nutritious foods, come loaded with several vitamins, minerals, micronutrients, and antioxidants which offer a host of health benefits. However, did you know that there are certain “notorious” fruits that are known to cause bloating and gases because the body is not able to absorb them properly? Speaking about such fruits, Dr Dimple Jangda, an Ayurveda expert, listed five fruits that are known to cause bloating.

“Top fruits that are notorious for causing bloating, and how can you remedy that…,” she captioned her post on Instagram

Apples and blackberries

These fruits contain sorbitol, a sugar, that is naturally present in many other fruits as well. “However, some people’s bodies can’t absorb this sugar properly which leads to problems like bloating and gas. These fruits can also cause diarrohea, especially in children,” Dr Dimple explained.

Watermelon

A summer delicacy, watermelon is high in fructose. But your body can have trouble digesting it, so you might feel gassy. “While it is rare, the problem might be in your genes — something doctors call a hereditary fructose intolerance,” she said, suggesting adding a “pinch of black pepper or fruit masala to it.”

“Foods that are high in fructose are usually found in processed foods like soft drinks, sweets that are made using high fructose corn syrup, and sweeteners such as honey and agave nectar. These foods also include healthy fruits like apples, pears, mangoes, peaches, cherries, and watermelon — but they all contain high amounts of this sugar. These foods cause symptoms similar to that of lactose intolerance — bloating and gas,” Shilpa Joshi, Head of Metabolic Nutrition, Fitterfly, told indianexpress.com.

Dried apricots

Apricots, too, are high in fructose. As such, when eaten too much, apricots can cause pain in your stomach.

Peaches

Peaches have natural sugars called polyols, which may not always get along well with gut bacteria. It is better to have them after stewing them in water and adding a pinch of pepper, cinnamon, clove, and cardamom.

Polyols are found in certain fruits, vegetables, and sugar-free sweeteners. “The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning that any food with more than 5 grams of polyols per day could cause symptoms for people who have irritable bowel syndrome. Among these symptoms are bloating, gas, stomach pain, and diarrohea. Fruits that contain a lot of polyols include apples, cherries, blackberries, peaches, pears, apricots, and plums,” Shilpa informed.

Muskmelon

This fruit can also cause burps and bloat in some people. To prevent burps and indigestion, add some sugar crystals or pepper to it.

“Other food habits that need to be avoided include consuming diet drinks with sugar alcohol, chewing gum, and coffee. If caffeine makes you run to the bathroom, add some milk to it,” said Dr Dimple

