Why you must never consume fruits with milk, yoghurt

“Eat fruits alone, or leave them alone!” said Dr Dimple Jangda, an Ayurveda and gut health coach, on Instagram. Wondering why? While it is a common practice to pair your fruits with milk and yoghurt, doing so does more harm than good to your health.

“What happens when you eat lemon with milk? It starts breaking into cheese,” she said, explaining that “all fruits have enzymes and acids such as citric acid, malic acid, tartaric acid, and fumaric acid which do not agree with the lactic acid found in dairy products including milk, yoghurt, buttermilk, cheese, and cottage cheese”.

What can this unfavourable food combination lead to? When you fix these two food items together, “they ruin your gut lining and undigested metabolic waste gets accumulated in your body. They get leaked into the bloodstream quite often and can get deposited under the skin, causing skin disorders“.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DrDimple, Ayurveda & Gut Health Coach (@drdimplejangda)

The expert listed the acids present in some common fruits.

*Apples contain malic acid, tartaric acid and fumaric acid.

*Apricot contains malic acid, tartaric acid and citric acid.

*Cherry and grapes have malic acid and tartaric acid.

*Grapefruit, guava, lime, lemon and orange contain citric acid and malic acid.

*Mango contains citric acid, malic acid and tartaric acid.

*Peach and pear have malic acid and citric acid.

*Pineapple contains malic acid and citric acid.

*Raspberry, strawberry and tamarind have malic acid, tartaric acid and citric acid.

*Watermelon contains malic acid and fumaric acid.

*Tomato contains oxalic acid.

*Vinegar contains acetic acid.

ALSO READ | Expert shares five healthy eating habits that you must normalise

Here are the food combinations that are not good for your digestive system, and can trigger gut health issues and skin disorders, according to the expert.

*Fruits and milk

*Fruits and yoghurt

*Dairy and tamarind

*Dairy and vinegar

*Fruits and vinegar

*Dairy and tomato

*Melons with any other fruits.

Dr Anshu Vatsyan, an Ayurveda expert, told indianexpress.com that Ayurveda classifies food combinations as compatible and incompatible. “Fruits, especially citrus fruits such as strawberries, grapes, oranges, amla, etc, should not be taken with milk or yoghurt. This is because this combination can lead to gastritis and a host of other gut health issues,” she said.

Advertisement

Additionally, one should avoid consuming non-vegetarian food items with milk and yoghurt should be avoided at night, Dr Vatsyan added.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!