Fruits that are a big no-no for people with diabetes

Diabetic patients live on a very strict or curated diet, as it is essential for them to maintain their blood sugar levels at all times. According to the World Health Organisation, over 100 million people in the world are diagnosed with diabetes because of unhealthy eating habits, improper diet, stress, and obesity.

People with diabetes can eat fruits as part of their daily diet plan, but because fruits are a form of carbohydrate, it often affects the blood sugar level in the body. The tricky part about eating with diabetes is that everyone responds to food differently, and while certain fruits may cause someone’s blood sugar level to spike, it may not be the same for others.

While aerated drinks and artificially sweetened juices are prohibited, fruits with higher glycemic index too should be avoided as they can lead to higher blood sugar levels. Here are some fruits that should be avoided by patients with diabetes.

* Grapes: Also known as sugar balls, each grape contains one gram of carbohydrate which means that 15 grapes are considered one serving of fruit. It is strictly prohibited to consume grapes.

*Cherries: Most people cannot stop at eating just a handful of cherries and tend to overeat. Like grapes, one cherry contains one gram of carbohydrate and is not recommended for a diabetic person.

* Pineapple: While it is a great fruit to be consumed during summers as it is high on water content, the fruit is a big no-no for people who have fluctuating blood sugar levels.

* Mango: The king of fruits is arguably the best thing about summers. But one mango comprises of about 30 grams carbohydrate and about 26 grams sugar. But if you do eat mango, make sure to limit your portion to 1/2, and aim to eat it when it’s a bit more firm.

* Banana: While it is extremely healthy, bananas are very sweet for a diabetic person. While it is best to avoid, but if you do eat a banana, stick to 1/2 and place the other half in the refrigerator for later.