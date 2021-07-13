‘Don’t peel that apple’: Why you should eat certain fruits with their skin on

How do you like to eat your fruits? (Source: Pixabay)

Experts have often pointed out that including a sufficient amount of fruits and vegetables in your daily diet can significantly benefit your overall health. Also amid the pandemic, an increasing number of people are also realising the benefits of a nutritious diet as health and immunity have taken center stage.

However, there has always been equal debate and confusion about whether fruits and vegetables should be consumed with or without their skin on. But Dr Siddhant Bhargava, food, lifestyle and wellness expert, has the answer — he says that every food that can be eaten with the skin, should be consumed so.

“Always pick the fruits that can be consumed with their skin or fibre over those that are usually consumed without them,” he says in the Instagram video.

We often discard the peels of fruits and vegetables due to hygiene concerns, for which Dr Bhargava suggests, washing the fruits from the outside with a “mild soap to make sure it is clean.”

Fruit and vegetable peels are packed with essential nutrients. “The skin of the fruit has an enormous amount of fibre. Remember, 25-30 per cent of a fruit’s nutritional benefits like vitamins and minerals lie in its skin,” he added.

Some fruits that can be eaten without removing their peels are peaches, pears, plums, grapes, apples, guavas, and oranges with their white-coloured skin.

According to Healthline, several studies also show that consuming fruits with their fibrous peels can make you feel fuller by reducing your hunger. “Fiber may do this by either physically stretching the stomach, slowing how quickly it empties or influencing the speed at which fullness hormones are released in your body.”

Thus, unpeeled fruits and vegetables can not only increase your daily intake of nutrients but also help you lose weight.