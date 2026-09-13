Fruit at night, hot food in plastic, post-meal chai: Doctor weighs in on 3 common health rules

Nutritionist and weight-loss coach Prachi Sodha recently shared three everyday habits for families, saying that “healthy habits aren’t about perfection” but about making small, consistent choices. She advised people to avoid eating fruit late at night, cautioned against putting hot food in plastic containers and suggested waiting 45–60 minutes after meals before having tea or coffee to support iron absorption.

But do these rules apply to everyone?

Not necessarily. Dr Himika Chawla, Senior Consultant, Endocrinology and Diabetology, PSRI Hospital, says the timing of fruit is less important than the overall dietary pattern.

“Eating fruit at night is not inherently bad or likely to be a major blood sugar issue for healthy people,” she says. Portion size, total carbohydrate intake, overall diet and an individual’s metabolic health matter more than the clock.