Fruit at night, hot food in plastic, post-meal chai: Doctor weighs in on 3 common health rules

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Nutritionist and weight-loss coach Prachi Sodha recently shared three everyday habits for families, saying that “healthy habits aren’t about perfection” but about making small, consistent choices. She advised people to avoid eating fruit late at night, cautioned against putting hot food in plastic containers and suggested waiting 45–60 minutes after meals before having tea or coffee to support iron absorption.
Not necessarily. Dr Himika Chawla, Senior Consultant, Endocrinology and Diabetology, PSRI Hospital, says the timing of fruit is less important than the overall dietary pattern.
“Eating fruit at night is not inherently bad or likely to be a major blood sugar issue for healthy people,” she says. Portion size, total carbohydrate intake, overall diet and an individual’s metabolic health matter more than the clock.
Whole fruit contains naturally occurring sugars along with fibre, vitamins and minerals. “The fibre slows the release of sugar into the blood,” Dr Chawla explains.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
People with diabetes or insulin resistance, however, may need to be more mindful of portions and their individual glucose response—particularly if they add fruit to an already carbohydrate-heavy dinner.
“There’s no hard and fast rule that you can’t eat fruit after a certain time. Whole fruit is healthy, even in the evening if eaten in reasonable portions,” she says.
“Heating food in the wrong kind of plastic container can increase the odds that chemicals will leach out of the container and into the food,” says Dr Chawla.
She recommends using containers clearly labelled as food-safe and suitable for hot food or microwave use. Families should also avoid heating food in damaged, scratched or warped containers, as well as single-use plastic containers unless they are specifically designed for that purpose.
For very hot food, Dr Chawla suggests glass or stainless steel as practical alternatives. “The point is not that all plastic is toxic; it’s the type of plastic and how it is used that matters,” she says.
“People with iron deficiency or anaemia, pregnant women, those with heavy menstrual bleeding and those with low dietary iron intake should be more cautious,” Dr Chawla says.
For these groups, it may be better to avoid tea or coffee immediately after an iron-rich meal or an iron supplement.
“Iron absorption can be improved by permitting a window of around one to two hours,” she says. Pairing plant-based iron sources with vitamin C-rich foods can also improve absorption.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.