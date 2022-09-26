This is what Ayurveda says about consuming frozen vs fresh vegetables

Frozen foods are our best friends on days we are pressed for time or simply feeling lazy. Why not, they are easy to prepare and taste delicious! But are they as healthy and nutritious as fresh foods that are produced locally?

Taking to Instagram, ayurvedic practitioner Dr Alka Vijayan explained the difference between frozen and fresh vegetables, and what should be had for better health. Take a look below.

“The frozen and fresh ones may look the same. Nutritional values may be the same. But do they ever taste the same?” asked Dr Vijayan, who added that once frozen, foods tend to lose their prana or they become “paryushita or lifeless”.

Also Read | Ritucharya diet: Ayurveda recommends eating these seasonal foods to boost immunity

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Alka Vijayan, Ayurveda (@dralkaayurveda)

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Why?

*their vitality or ojas is stripped off

*they lose their sattvic quality in the process of freezing

Adding more fresh vegetables to your diet can help (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Adding more fresh vegetables to your diet can help (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Such vegetables can cause:

*De-rangement of the gut microbiome or agni

*Formation of ama or toxins

*Poor nourishment of cells

Also Read | Watch: Bhagyashree eats raw bhin

Whereas fresh vegetables are

*Easier to digest

*Tastier

*Ojasya or revitalise every cell

Advertisement

“In short, (by consuming frozen foods) we are eating some lifeless, nutrition deprived food (often in the name of vitamins and fibre) which is not just tough to be digested (being guru) but is also dampens the agni/gut microbiome (that keeps our body alive),” she wrote.

Agreed Dr Anshu Vatsyan, Ayurvedacharya, Sanjeevani Ayurvedshala, Ludhiana and said, “Ayurveda is a 5,000 year old practice and, as such, the concept of frozen food did not exist back then. Also, fresh food not only tastes better, it is good for health too. Consume fresh foods will not only improve your fitness but also overall health in the long-term.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!