From weight loss to long life: The many benefits of a plant-based diet

Researchers at Italy's Neuromed Institute found that people who ate a Mediterranean diet were significantly less likely to die from any cause than their peers who did not.

The study suggests that the best way to maximise your chances of a long healthy life is to seek out whole foods.

The Mediterranean or plant-based diet appears to be highly beneficial for our well-being. Including more vegetable, fruits and healthy fats, and fewer processed carbohydrates will not only help shed some kilos and reduce depressive symptoms, and but also lead to a longer life.

For the study, scientists observed the diet of 5,200 people over the age of 65 years to see how closely they followed a Mediterranean diet. Each participant got a score from 0-9, and they were followed for eight years, during which the researchers noted any deaths and their causes.

The study concluded that people who stuck to a diet most closely to the Mediterranean diet were significantly less likely to die. On the other hand, those who did not adhere to the diet faced a higher risk of death.

