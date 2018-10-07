From treating Anaemia to blood pressure: 5 benefits of raisins

Raisins or dry grapes are rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

Despite their size, raisins or dry grapes are packed with several benefits. They are rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. They are high in sugar content and calories but raisins can aid digestion, boost iron levels, and keep your bones strong. Raisins are usually used in desserts and also baked with delicious cookies, bread, and muffins. From helping in keeping your bones and teeth strong to getting rid of fever, a handful of raisins can do wonders to ward off diseases and help you stay fit and healthy. We have, here, narrowed down five health benefits of raisins.

To lower down the blood pressure

According to research presented at the American College of Cardiology’s 61st Annual Scientific Session, eating a handful of raisins helps to lower the blood pressure. As quoted in the research, ” Among individuals with mild increases in blood pressure (prehypertension), the routine consumption of raisins (three times a day) may significantly lower blood pressure, especially when compared to eating other common snacks.” Raisins are high in potassium content which helps to control the blood pressure.

To treat iron deficiency anaemia

Raisins are rich in iron and vitamin B-complex. Iron deficiency anaemia can be treated by including a handful of raisins in your daily diet. They are also a good source of copper which is required to produce new red blood cells.

For strong bones and teeth

Raisins contain about 36 milligrams of calcium per 1/2-cup. Calcium plays a very important role in maintaining the health of bones and teeth. Moreover, raisins also provide our body with Boron which is one of the vital trace element necessary to maintain the health of bones.

To treat fever

A study published in Journal of Food Science reveals that raisins do have a lot of benefits, including reducing body temperature when feeling feverish. Raisins have several antioxidant, antibiotic and germicidal properties which help to ward off viral and bacterial infections in the body.

To treat constipation

Raisins are a rich source of fibres. Fibre-rich food helps to aid the process of digestion. It also helps to control the “bad” low-density lipoprotein (LDL) type of cholesterol in the body.

