From pickles to papad: The truth about their impact on blood sugar

Many people with diabetes or prediabetes pay close attention to staples such as rice, rotis, bread or desserts, but the smaller accompaniments on the plate often escape scrutiny. Pickles, papad and chutneys are common additions to Indian meals, adding flavour, crunch and variety. But can these side dishes also influence how the body responds to the carbohydrates eaten during a meal, particularly when it comes to post-meal blood sugar levels?

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The answer, however, may not be as straightforward as labelling these foods as either ‘good’ or ‘bad’ for glucose control. Their ingredients, preparation methods, portion sizes and the rest of the meal could all play a role. While some chutneys contain fibre, healthy fats or herbs, others may be high in sugar or salt. Similarly, papads and pickles differ widely depending on how they are made and consumed. But can these seemingly small additions meaningfully alter a meal’s glycaemic response, or is their impact often overestimated? We asked an expert to explain.