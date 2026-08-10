From pickles to papad: The truth about their impact on blood sugar

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Many people with diabetes or prediabetes pay close attention to staples such as rice, rotis, bread or desserts, but the smaller accompaniments on the plate often escape scrutiny. Pickles, papad and chutneys are common additions to Indian meals, adding flavour, crunch and variety. But can these side dishes also influence how the body responds to the carbohydrates eaten during a meal, particularly when it comes to post-meal blood sugar levels?
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
The answer, however, may not be as straightforward as labelling these foods as either ‘good’ or ‘bad’ for glucose control. Their ingredients, preparation methods, portion sizes and the rest of the meal could all play a role. While some chutneys contain fibre, healthy fats or herbs, others may be high in sugar or salt. Similarly, papads and pickles differ widely depending on how they are made and consumed. But can these seemingly small additions meaningfully alter a meal’s glycaemic response, or is their impact often overestimated? We asked an expert to explain.
Kanikka Malhotra, Consultant Dietician & Diabetes Educator, tells indianexpress.com, “They can, though the effect depends entirely on which one and how it is made. This is not a blanket yes or no. A teaspoon of lime or mango pickle made with mustard oil and vinegar can genuinely slow gastric emptying and blunt a glucose spike, similar to the acetic acid effect seen with vinegar-based salads in clinical studies. A fresh coriander or mint chutney with curd adds negligible carbohydrate while contributing fibre and protein. But a fried papad or a sugar-heavy tomato chutney works in the opposite direction, adding refined carbohydrate, oxidised fat or hidden sugar that raises glycaemic load rather than lowering it.”
She adds that the honest answer is that these condiments are not a footnote to the meal; they are active variables. Their impact is often small in isolation but meaningful when they replace a worse accompaniment or when several are combined, which is exactly why the details matter more than people assume.
Each mechanism works differently but converges on the same outcome: slower glucose entry. Malhotra states that vinegar and fermentation lower the meal’s overall pH, which delays gastric emptying and reduces the enzymatic breakdown of starch into glucose. Fibre-rich chutneys, made with coconut, sesame or greens, physically slow carbohydrate absorption in the gut. Spices like mustard, fenugreek and ajwain have documented mild insulin-sensitising properties. Fat and protein, as in a curd-based chutney, further delay absorption by slowing stomach emptying. Fried papads behave very differently; the frying process adds refined fat and increases the glycaemic load of the underlying urad or moong base.
The expert notes, “Commercially prepared pickles and chutneys often carry additional concerns: excess sodium, preservatives and added sugar for shelf stability, which affect blood pressure and metabolic health even if the glycaemic effect is modest. The preparation method, not the food category itself, ultimately decides whether these condiments help or hinder blood sugar control.”
See if you can answer this:
What is the healthiest way to include pickles, chutneys and papad in your diet?
A. Avoid all pickles and chutneys because they are unhealthy.
B. Eat unlimited amounts because they are only condiments.
C. Enjoy small portions, choose fresh chutneys, opt for roasted rather than fried papad, and be mindful of sodium and added sugars.
D. Replace vegetables with pickles and chutneys to add more flavour to meals.
✅ Correct answer: C
Malhotra stresses that moderation is key. A small amount of homemade pickle can be enjoyed with meals, while fresh chutneys such as coriander, mint or coconut are generally better everyday choices because they add flavour and fibre with little carbohydrate. Roasted papad is preferable to fried, and sweetened chutneys are best kept for occasional use. The impact depends more on preparation method and portion size than on the food itself.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.