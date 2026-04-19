From ghee to rajgira: Decoding Rujuta Diwekar’s ultimate sleep tray

Tossing and turning in bed all night as you struggle to fall asleep? If you find yourself waking up at 3 am and having difficulty falling asleep, or if cramping calves, a dry throat, and a cough keep you up all night, here’s a quick look at Rujuta Diwekar’s nighttime tray essentials that help her get much-needed rest at the end of the day.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

1. Water

Dr Abhinav Gupta, Consultant, Medical Gastroenterology, Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, Jaipur, agreed that drinking water before bed will help keep your body temperature under control. According to research, dehydration can make people feel hot or cold while sleeping. You gain from drinking water before bed as it keeps your body at its ideal temperature and ensures you stay hydrated while you sleep.”