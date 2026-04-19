From ghee to rajgira: Decoding Rujuta Diwekar’s ultimate sleep tray

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Tossing and turning in bed all night as you struggle to fall asleep? If you find yourself waking up at 3 am and having difficulty falling asleep, or if cramping calves, a dry throat, and a cough keep you up all night, here’s a quick look at Rujuta Diwekar’s nighttime tray essentials that help her get much-needed rest at the end of the day.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Abhinav Gupta, Consultant, Medical Gastroenterology, Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, Jaipur, agreed that drinking water before bed will help keep your body temperature under control. According to research, dehydration can make people feel hot or cold while sleeping. You gain from drinking water before bed as it keeps your body at its ideal temperature and ensures you stay hydrated while you sleep.”
“Warm water before bed will keep you hydrated throughout the night and may facilitate the body’s natural detoxification process. It might also help ease stomach aches or cramps. Warm water improves blood flow, makes it easier for your body to eliminate waste, and makes you sweat more,” Dr Gupta said, adding that sweating will result in some fluid loss throughout the night. It also helps to cleanse the skin cells and flush out any extra salts or toxins.
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Ayurvedic expert Dr Ashutosh Nanal explained that Padabhyanga or foot massage is useful because the feet contain many pressure points that have connections to the immune and nervous systems. Ayurveda postulates that stimulating these points can aid in relaxation, and thereby calm the nervous system before you go to bed.
He further mentioned that mishri or rock sugar is a naturally sweet substance produced by using the sugarcane plant. It is the purest form of sugar without any chemicals in it. According to Ayurveda, the traditional method of making Mishri gives it its medicinal value. “Mishri is commonly used as a refresher as it has a calming effect on the mind and body and alleviates stress,” he said, adding that it is a source of instant energy and has the ability to balance the body and relaxes the senses.
Rajgira, or amaranth, is a gluten-free grain loaded with protein, fibre, and micronutrients. Rajgira is also known for its anti-inflammatory properties. According to nutritionist Dr Archana Batra, a certified diabetes educator, its seeds are abundant in fibre, which not only supports the digestive system but also helps prevent constipation, contributing to overall gut health. In fact, it is an excellent choice for those looking to maintain energy levels and boost overall nutrition.