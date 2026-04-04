From gas to fatigue: 5 warning signs you might have a real gluten sensitivity

Persistent bloating, abdominal discomfort, and irregular bowel habits are increasingly common complaints in gastroenterology clinics. While many patients suspect gluten intolerance, experts say the condition is often misunderstood and requires proper medical evaluation before dietary changes are made. According to Dr Saiprasad Lad, Consultant – Gastroenterologist, Hepatologist and Therapeutic GI Endoscopist at S.L. Raheja Hospital – A Fortis Associate, gluten-related symptoms are often linked to Non-Celiac Gluten Sensitivity (NCGS).

“Patients often come to me complaining about prolonged abdominal discomfort and bloating. Many also report issues with bowel obstruction, especially when they consume anything that has gluten in it, which is a protein found in wheat, barley and rye,” he tells indianexpress.com

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Gluten intolerance vs celiac disease

Dr Lad clarifies that NCGS is different from Celiac disease, an autoimmune condition in which gluten damages the small intestinal lining. In contrast, NCGS does not cause structural damage, but symptoms can still significantly affect quality of life.

Dr Vikram Uttam Patil, Consultant – Gastroenterologist, Hepatologist and Interventional Endoscopist at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital – Nagar Road, explains: “Non-celiac gluten sensitivity (also called gluten intolerance) may cause chronic intestinal disorders by irritating the gastrointestinal lining and interfering with how food is digested in the digestive system; however, unlike Celiac disease, this condition does not trigger an autoimmune reaction.”

He adds that wheat allergy is another distinct condition and can present with immediate allergic symptoms such as hives or breathing difficulty, though it is less common.

In some gluten-sensitive people, consuming wheat may lead to an immune-triggered inflammatory response (Image: ChatGPT generated) In some gluten-sensitive people, consuming wheat may lead to an immune-triggered inflammatory response (Image: ChatGPT generated)

What happens in the gut

In gluten intolerance, consuming gluten may trigger inflammatory changes in the gut without the autoimmune destruction seen in Celiac disease.

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Dr Patil reveals that this may result in increased intestinal permeability (‘leaky gut’), abnormal intestinal motility, and fermentation of ingested food by intestinal microbes. “This may cause gas and discomfort in the individual, leading to bloating and abnormal bowel habits.”

Some of the common symptoms that may highlight gluten sensitivity, as pointed out by the gastro specialists, include:

Abdominal bloating and cramps

Excess gas and flatulence

Diarrhoea or constipation

Nausea and fatigue

Post-meal heaviness or incomplete digestion

Dr Patil also notes: “Individuals who are gluten intolerant also tend to experience a sense of incomplete digestion, which is often felt after a meal containing gluten has been consumed.”

Because symptoms overlap with Irritable Bowel Syndrome, diagnosis is often challenging.

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Diagnosis and caution against self-treatment

Doctors strongly advise against self-diagnosing or eliminating gluten without medical guidance. Dr Lad warns that starting a gluten-free diet prematurely can interfere with testing for Celiac disease.

Dr Patil explains: “Gluten intolerance is largely diagnosed as a diagnosis of exclusion. In the first instance, conditions like Celiac disease and Wheat allergy are excluded using blood tests, as well as endoscopy, if necessary.”

He adds that when tests are negative, a supervised elimination diet followed by a gluten challenge is used for confirmation, as no specific lab test exists for NCGS.

Management and prevention

Treatment depends on diagnosis. Celiac disease requires lifelong strict gluten avoidance, while NCGS may only need reduced gluten intake. Doctors also recommend a dietitian’s support to prevent nutrient deficiencies and maintain a food-symptom diary.

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Experts conclude that persistent digestive symptoms should always be medically evaluated rather than self-treated for safe, long-term gut health.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.