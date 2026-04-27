From flaky scalps to weak roots: Dermatologist separates hair myths from medical facts

Can these hair woes signal something deeper? (Image: Freepik)

Social media is full of claims linking everyday hair concerns to deeper health issues. A recent such post by Avnish Chhabria, a wellness entrepreneur, listed “five early signs your hair shows when your body is asking for help.”

Chhabria’s list included an oily, flaky scalp, early greying, a wider parting, and weak roots — all of which are common hair woes in fast-paced metropolitan lifestyles.

But how accurate are these claims? Dr Shitij Goel, Senior Consultant – Dermatology, ShardaCare Healthcity, says it’s important to be cautious.

“There is a growing trend on the internet linking common hair and scalp symptoms directly to internal health issues, but these claims are often oversimplified,” the dermatologist cautions.