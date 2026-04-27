From flaky scalps to weak roots: Dermatologist separates hair myths from medical facts

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Social media is full of claims linking everyday hair concerns to deeper health issues. A recent such post by Avnish Chhabria, a wellness entrepreneur, listed “five early signs your hair shows when your body is asking for help.”
Chhabria’s list included an oily, flaky scalp, early greying, a wider parting, and weak roots — all of which are common hair woes in fast-paced metropolitan lifestyles.
But how accurate are these claims? Dr Shitij Goel, Senior Consultant – Dermatology, ShardaCare Healthcity, says it’s important to be cautious.
“There is a growing trend on the internet linking common hair and scalp symptoms directly to internal health issues, but these claims are often oversimplified,” the dermatologist cautions.
He adds that while hair can sometimes reflect internal imbalances, these signs are not reliable on their own and should not be used for self-diagnosis. Here’s a complete breakdown of each of these signs.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
The claim: Increased oiliness is linked to higher cortisol (stress hormone) levels
Dr Goel explains there is some connection, but it’s not that simple.
“An oily scalp may increase during periods of stress due to hormonal fluctuations like cortisol, but it is largely determined by genetics, sebaceous gland activity, and hair care habits—not a direct marker of stress levels.”
In short, stress can play a role, but it’s not the main driver for most people.
The claim: Dandruff or flakes are caused by a gut bacteria imbalance
According to Dr Goel, this is misleading.
“A flaky scalp is most commonly due to dandruff or seborrheic dermatitis, and not necessarily linked to gut bacteria imbalance.”
Conditions like Seborrheic dermatitis are far more common explanations than internal gut issues.
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The claim: Premature greying signals lack of nutrients
There is a partial truth here.
“Early greying is largely genetic, although nutritional deficiencies like Vitamin B12 or iron may contribute in some cases.”
So while deficiencies can play a role, genetics remain the biggest factor.
The claim: A widening hair part is due to high insulin increasing DHT levels
Dr Goel clarifies that hair thinning is more complex.
“A widening hair part can indicate hair thinning, often driven by hormonal factors such as androgen sensitivity, rather than just insulin-related changes.”
In many cases, this is linked to pattern hair loss rather than a single metabolic cause.
The claim: Weak hair roots and hair fall point to low iron levels
This is one of the more plausible links—but still not definitive.
“Weak hair roots and increased hair fall can be associated with low iron levels, but stress, poor diet, thyroid issues, and other factors can also play a role.”
Iron deficiency is just one of several possible causes.
Dr Goel strongly advises against jumping to conclusions, while explaining that “these symptoms should be seen as signals to seek proper evaluation rather than conclusions.”
Although, hair changes can sometimes hint at underlying issues, they are not diagnostic tools. Moreover, social media trends often oversimplify complex medical conditions, making it even more important to check with your doctor before panicking.
If you notice persistent changes like hair fall, thinning, or scalp issues, it’s best to consult a specialist rather than relying on internet checklists. “A detailed assessment, including medical history and relevant tests, is essential to identify the actual cause and guide appropriate treatment,” Dr Goel concludes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.