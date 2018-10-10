Use these effective, natural and safe remedies to get rid of stubborn dark circles under your eyes

From cucumber slice to mint leaves, here are some ways to get rid of dark circles at home. (Source: File Photo)

Insufficient sleep, stress, iron deficiency or certain allergic reactions may lead to pigmentation around the eye. Similarly, repeated rubbing and scratching of the eye may also end up decolourising the sensitive skin around them which may, in turn, cause undereye bags and dark circles.

Dark circles do not only make you look tired but they also make your face look aged and pale. Although the cause may arise due to multiple reasons, you can take heart from the fact that there are some natural, safe and easy ways to get rid of it. In fact, right from using cucumber slices to almond oil, we have picked up some effective home remedies that help you to get rid of dark circles.

Cucumber slice

Cucumber is rich in antioxidants and acts as a very effective astringent and coolant. It causes the skin cells around your eyes to contract and helps in reducing the puffiness around the eyes, thereby making your dark circles less prominent. Place a slice of cucumber on your eyes and rinse it off after 10 minutes. Your eyes will feel fresh and calm.

Almond oil

Almond oil is a good source of vitamin E. A gentle massage with a few drops of almond oil around your eyes before hitting the sack helps in lightening the skin and reduces the dullness making it one of the most convenient ways of getting rid of the dark circles.

Raw potatoes

Potatoes are natural bleaching agents that help in lightening the skin warding off the pigmentation around one’s eyes. Grate a raw potato to extract the juice. Soak a cotton ball in the juice and place it on your eyes covering the eye bags for 10 minutes and rinse. Repeat it daily for 2-3 weeks to see results.

Tomato juice and lemon juice

Tomato and lemon are best known natural bleaching agents. Mix a teaspoon of tomato juice with a few drops of lemon juice and apply it on your dark circles. Rinse it off with cold water after 10 minutes. Repeat it daily for a couple of weeks for best results.

Turmeric and mint

Turmeric is a super spice that is used to cure a number of health issues. Applying a layer of mint juice with a pinch of turmeric under the eyes can help in healing the fine lines and sagging skin around the eyes and can also help in getting rid of dark circles.

