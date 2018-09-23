From chocolates to avocados, five foods to beat your mood swings during PMS

Avocados and chocolates help to get rid of mood swings. (SOurce: File Photo) Avocados and chocolates help to get rid of mood swings. (SOurce: File Photo)

Apart from the irksome abdominal cramps and acne, premenstrual syndrome (PMS) also causes mood swings which leave us restless and annoyed. Mood swings not only make you feel grouchy but also make you lose interest in daily chores. Hence, in order to boost your bad mood during PMS here’s a list of food that you can count on for the much-needed jolt of energy and liveliness. These foods will not just lighten up your mood but guarantee to treat your taste buds, too.

Dark Chocolates

Chocolate is one of the best stress busters of all time. Dark chocolate stimulates parts of the brain associated with pleasure and triggers the neural activity therein, thereby improving your mood in the process.

Greek Yoghurt

Greek yoghurt topped with some fresh berries, fruits or roasted almonds will boost your energy instantly. Yoghurt helps you treat your crankiness and make you feel less irritable.

Drinks

Right from water to mojito, refreshing drinks will help you lighten your mood. Drink lots of water, buttermilk, green tea, black tea, milk or fresh lemonade which will help you tide over the PMS cycle.

Avocados

Avocado is a perfect example to promote health and taste in unison. You can churn out a number of delicious recipes from avocados, be it avocado cheese toast or avocado rolls, to get rid of the foggy mood.

Fish

Your brain is like a machine that requires oil to function smoothly. Hence, adding omega 3 rich foods like fish to your diet may provide your brain with essential nutrients and help in its smooth functioning.

