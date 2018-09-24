From fighting allergies to improving heart health: 10 reasons to include honey in your diet

Follow Us:
Monday, September 24, 2018
Packed with a number of nutrients, honey helps to keep to a check on your rising cholesterol levels as well as play an important role in building your gut and heart health.

Published: September 24, 2018
honey uses, honey benefits, honey, honey in diet, honey health benefits, best uses of honey, honey as medicine, honey remedies, indian express, indian express news From glowing skin to improving heart health, here’s why you must include honey in your daily diet. (Source: File Photo)
Honey, popularly known as the elixir of good health is packed with nutrients. Did you know a single tablespoon of honey contains 64 calories which is free from fats, cholesterol and sodium? This golden liquid also plays an important role in your heart health and treats stress and anxiety.

Rich in antioxidants and antibacterial properties, it also improves skin health, and heals small wounds inside the gastrointestinal tract ensuring a healthier stomach.

Here are 10 reasons why you must include at least one tablespoon of unadulterated honey in your daily diet:

* A glass of warm water with a tablespoon of honey every morning helps your heart grow stronger. It prevents the arteries from narrowing thereby, reducing the risk of a stroke.

* Regular intake of honey promotes the release of hormones that suppress appetite in the body. Hence, it may also contribute to weight loss.

* When taken before bedtime, honey catalyses the release of the sleep-inducing hormone, melatonin in the body. Hence, it helps you to have a sound and stress-free sleep every night.

* Honey also helps to keep a check on the rising cholesterol levels in your body.

* The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends honey as a natural cough remedy. So if you are looking for a replacement to the cough syrups that cause dizziness, invest in the herbal ones that contain honey.

* Honey has been used as an antiseptic since ages. A spoonful of honey every morning heals the internal wounds and destroy germs assuring a healthy digestive tract. It also prevents diseases like Celiac Disease, Colitis, Crohn’s Disease, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) among others.

* The glucose content in honey helps you to get rid of fatigue and keep your energy level up all day long.

* Honey, which is rich in anti-inflammatory properties protects your body against inflammation and allergies.

* Honey also acts as a stress reliever. It is rich in calcium which ensures smooth functioning of the brain and nervous system.

* The anti-bacterial property in honey helps you to get a glowing skin.

