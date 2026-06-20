From 83 kg to 63 kg: The postpartum diet that helped Ghazal Alagh shed 20 kg

Mamaearth founder and former Shark Tank India judge Ghazal Alagh recently opened up about her postpartum weight-loss journey, revealing how she shed 20 kg after childbirth.

In an Instagram post, Alagh shared that she gained 30 kg during each of her pregnancies. Three months after delivering her baby, she weighed 83 kg and sought medical advice on how to approach her weight loss. “The answer was simple. Fix your food first. 80% is the food you eat. 20% is the movement in your day,” she wrote.

Alagh said she focused on home-cooked meals, prioritised protein, reduced carbohydrates, avoided calorie restriction, and supplemented with vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids, and iron. She also allowed herself occasional indulgences, noting that “cheat days are part of it.”