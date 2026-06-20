From 83 kg to 63 kg: The postpartum diet that helped Ghazal Alagh shed 20 kg

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Mamaearth founder and former Shark Tank India judge Ghazal Alagh recently opened up about her postpartum weight-loss journey, revealing how she shed 20 kg after childbirth.
In an Instagram post, Alagh shared that she gained 30 kg during each of her pregnancies. Three months after delivering her baby, she weighed 83 kg and sought medical advice on how to approach her weight loss. “The answer was simple. Fix your food first. 80% is the food you eat. 20% is the movement in your day,” she wrote.
Alagh said she focused on home-cooked meals, prioritised protein, reduced carbohydrates, avoided calorie restriction, and supplemented with vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids, and iron. She also allowed herself occasional indulgences, noting that “cheat days are part of it.”
While her transformation has resonated with many mothers, experts caution that postpartum weight loss is rarely a one-size-fits-all process.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Komal Malik, Head Dietitian, Asian Hospital, says nutrition plays a larger role in weight loss than exercise alone, but the popular “80% food, 20% movement” rule is not based on any established medical guidelines.
“While the scientific consensus is that nutrition matters more than exercise when it comes to losing weight, there’s nothing medical about the ‘80% food, 20% movement’ rule,” says Malik.
She said postpartum weight loss depends on a range of factors, including calorie intake, physical activity, sleep quality, breastfeeding status, hormonal changes, stress levels, and pre-pregnancy weight.
“Diet has a greater impact on the formation of the energy balance required for weight loss because it is usually easier to reduce calories than to burn a large number of calories through exercise alone,” Malik adds.
However, movement remains essential to recovery. “Regular exercise helps preserve muscle mass, improves insulin sensitivity, supports cardiovascular health, improves mood and may even reduce the risk of postpartum depression,” Malik says.
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One of the key aspects of Alagh’s approach was prioritising protein while cutting back on carbohydrates. Malik says protein is particularly important during the postpartum period.
“Eating plenty of protein can be very helpful after having a baby. Protein helps maintain muscle mass, promotes satiety, supports tissue repair and may help women feel fuller for longer, which can indirectly support weight management,” she explains.
However, she cautions against excessively restricting carbohydrates. “Carbohydrates are still the body’s main source of energy, especially for breastfeeding mothers who have increased energy needs. Cutting out or drastically limiting carbs can lead to fatigue, reduced energy levels and difficulty meeting nutritional requirements.”
Instead of eliminating carbohydrates, she recommends focusing on high-quality sources such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes. Alagh also mentioned that she avoided putting herself into a calorie deficit. Malik notes that this statement requires context.
“Weight loss typically occurs when energy expenditure exceeds energy intake. However, aggressive calorie restriction during the postpartum period is generally avoided because it may compromise recovery, nutrient status, energy levels and, in some cases, breast milk production,” she says.
Alagh also credited vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids and iron supplements for making a significant difference in her recovery and weight-loss journey. According to Malik, deficiencies in these nutrients are common after childbirth and can affect overall well-being.
Iron
“Iron deficiency is especially common after delivery, particularly among women who experience significant blood loss during childbirth,” she says.
Vitamin D
Vitamin D deficiency is another widespread concern among women globally. “Low vitamin D levels have been linked to fatigue, muscle weakness, impaired bone health and mood disturbances,” says Malik.
Omega-3 fatty acids
“Adequate omega-3 intake is also important for breastfeeding mothers because it contributes to infant brain development,” Malik explains.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.