Why you must include fresh turmeric root in your diet: An Ayurvedic expert explains

Of the many herbs found in the kitchen, raw and fresh ones are considered Ayurvedically powerful for one’s body. Consuming them regularly can benefit the body in many ways. If you have been thinking about making certain lifestyle changes, then start with having fresh turmeric root.

Here’s what Ayurvedic practitioner Geeta Vara had to say about the same in an Instagram post.

“This is the fresh rhizome of turmeric. This wonder spice is the star of the hip and healthy golden milk or turmeric latte drink. Turmeric has been used for its medicinal properties in Ayurveda for over 5,000 years, so it’s no wonder the natural healing properties have stood the test of time,” she said.

“This herb is considered a symbol of prosperity in ancient India and is a common cooking spice with numerous therapeutic effects. This herb can be taken as a capsule supplement or can be used as a spice in the diet to maintain health,” she added.

Here are the benefits you should know about.

*Its strong antioxidant properties protect against damage by free radicals

*Its anti-inflammatory properties reduce histamine levels (in conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, asthma, arthritis, osteoarthritis, and colitis)

*It is a blood purifier and helps in the functioning of the heart by increasing blood flow and reducing total cholesterol. Its anti-coagulation properties prevent blood clots

*It helps maintain healthy skin via blood purification and also aids wound healing

*It has anti-allergic actions and is useful in common cold

*Useful in treating and maintaining liver and gallbladder functions

*Helps to clear mucous in the lower abdomen and reduce congestion that causes menstrual issues

Note: The anti-bacterial action of haridra means it can be applied directly on any cuts, grazes or wounds after it has been cleaned.

“It should, however, not be used in conditions of gallstones, and care should be taken in pregnancy. Consult your practitioner,” mentioned Vara.

