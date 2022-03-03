Fresh vs dry ginger: When to use which?

You may enjoy cooking and experimenting with your culinary skills in the kitchen. But, it is common to sometimes feel confused about when and how to use certain ingredients — for example, fresh and dry ginger. According to ayurvedic practitioner Niti Sheth, all ingredients have specific uses which need to be kept in mind to reap maximum health benefits.

Taking to Instagram, Sheth said, “Ever get confused about which ginger to use when? I do! So, I’ve tried to simplify it and make it a bit easier to understand.”

Fresh ginger or adrak means moist.

When should you use it?

*To improve peripheral circulation and induce sweating.

*For menstrual cramps – make a hot tea.

*When you feel an aggravated vata.

*As a mild laxative.

Dry ginger or sunthi

When should you use it?

*Sluggish digestion (indication of ama or toxins in the body).

*Clearing kapha (excess mucuous or water retention) in the body.

*For high inflammatory conditions like arthritis.

Previously, ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar had also shared how dry ginger may be more useful:

*It is easy to digest as compared to fresh ginger.

*It is bowel binding in nature as opposed to fresh ginger.

*It is a better stimulant and expectorant for reducing kapha and increasing agni.

*Dry ginger can be used in all seasons as a spice or medicine.

“Take a litre of water, add half tsp of dry ginger and boil it until it reduces to 750 ml (¼th gets boiled and ¾th remains),” she said, suggesting to “sip on it throughout the day during cold”.

