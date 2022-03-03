scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 03, 2022
Fresh vs dry ginger: When to use which?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 3, 2022 5:30:53 pm
gingerMake the best use of fresh, dry ginger (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

You may enjoy cooking and experimenting with your culinary skills in the kitchen. But, it is common to sometimes feel confused about when and how to use certain ingredients — for example, fresh and dry ginger. According to ayurvedic practitioner Niti Sheth, all ingredients have specific uses which need to be kept in mind to reap maximum health benefits.

Taking to Instagram, Sheth said, “Ever get confused about which ginger to use when? I do! So, I’ve tried to simplify it and make it a bit easier to understand.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Niti Sheth (@_nitisheth_)

Fresh ginger or adrak means moist.

When should you use it?

*To improve peripheral circulation and induce sweating.
*For menstrual cramps – make a hot tea.
*When you feel an aggravated vata.
*As a mild laxative.

Dry ginger or sunthi

When should you use it?

*Sluggish digestion (indication of ama or toxins in the body).
*Clearing kapha (excess mucuous or water retention) in the body.
*For high inflammatory conditions like arthritis.

Previously, ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar had also shared how dry ginger may be more useful:

*It is easy to digest as compared to fresh ginger.
*It is bowel binding in nature as opposed to fresh ginger.
*It is a better stimulant and expectorant for reducing kapha and increasing agni.
*Dry ginger can be used in all seasons as a spice or medicine.

“Take a litre of water, add half tsp of dry ginger and boil it until it reduces to 750 ml (¼th gets boiled and ¾th remains),” she said, suggesting to “sip on it throughout the day during cold”.

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

