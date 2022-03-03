Fresh vs dry ginger: When to use which?

March 3, 2022 5:30:53 pm
You may enjoy cooking and experimenting with your culinary skills in the kitchen. But, it is common to sometimes feel confused about when and how to use certain ingredients — for example, fresh and dry ginger. According to ayurvedic practitioner Niti Sheth, all ingredients have specific uses which need to be kept in mind to reap maximum health benefits.
🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️
Taking to Instagram, Sheth said, “Ever get confused about which ginger to use when? I do! So, I’ve tried to simplify it and make it a bit easier to understand.”
View this post on Instagram
Fresh ginger or adrak means moist.
When should you use it?
*To improve peripheral circulation and induce sweating.
*For menstrual cramps – make a hot tea.
*When you feel an aggravated vata.
*As a mild laxative.
Dry ginger or sunthi
When should you use it?
*Sluggish digestion (indication of ama or toxins in the body).
*Clearing kapha (excess mucuous or water retention) in the body.
*For high inflammatory conditions like arthritis.
Previously, ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar had also shared how dry ginger may be more useful:
*It is easy to digest as compared to fresh ginger.
*It is bowel binding in nature as opposed to fresh ginger.
*It is a better stimulant and expectorant for reducing kapha and increasing agni.
*Dry ginger can be used in all seasons as a spice or medicine.
“Take a litre of water, add half tsp of dry ginger and boil it until it reduces to 750 ml (¼th gets boiled and ¾th remains),” she said, suggesting to “sip on it throughout the day during cold”.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-