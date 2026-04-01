‘If you don’t have symptoms…’: Biochemist says controlling glucose spikes reduces PCOS symptoms; we verify

In a recent Instagram post, French biochemist and bestselling author Jessie Inchausp shared that managing blood sugar fluctuations may play a key role in reducing polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) symptoms. According to her, the condition is often misunderstood. PCOS is not a single disease but a cluster of symptoms. She explained that it includes irregular or missed periods, lack of ovulation, acne, hair loss on the scalp in women, and elevated testosterone levels. She stressed that high testosterone is believed to drive many of these symptoms, but the real trigger may lie elsewhere.

“So if you want to get testosterone levels down to try to get rid of PCOS symptoms, you gotta get insulin levels down, and to do that you need to get glucose spikes down,” she noted.

She further stated, “Now, in 70 per cent of the cases of PCOS, the female also has high insulin levels, whatever her body weight, this can be the case,” challenging the widespread belief that insulin resistance only affects those who are overweight. According to her explanation, elevated insulin stimulates higher testosterone production, which then worsens PCOS-related symptoms. “High insulin levels produce more testosterone, and high testosterone is often the cause of PCOS symptoms,” she added.

Taking the argument a step further, she suggested that symptom resolution may redefine how we look at the condition. “I would argue that if you don’t have the symptoms, you don’t have PCOS anymore,” the biochemist noted.

To control glucose spikes, she recommended practical strategies such as pairing carbohydrates with protein or fibre, avoiding sugary foods on an empty stomach, and taking a walk after heavy meals, all aimed at improving insulin response.

But how strong is the evidence linking insulin resistance and glucose spikes to elevated testosterone levels in PCOS?

Kanikka Malhotra, consultant dietician and diabetes educator tells indianexpress.com, “Insulin resistance and blood sugar spikes strongly drive higher testosterone in PCOS. Some studies show this link in 70% of women, regardless of weight. High insulin teams up with hormones to overproduce androgens from the ovaries, worsening hair growth, acne, and irregular periods.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessie Inchauspé (@glucosegoddess)

She adds that lowering insulin through diet (like low-GI Indian foods such as millets and besan roti), exercise, or medications like metformin helps many reduce symptoms, but not everyone equally, due to genes and body type. Work with a qualified dietician for the best results.

Can PCOS truly be considered reversed if symptoms disappear?

Malhotra cautions, “No, medically PCOS isn’t ‘reversed’ even if symptoms vanish. It is a lifelong genetic trait, like a predisposition that can flare up. Jessie Inchauspé’s idea ignores the criteria requiring two issues (cycles, hormones, ovaries), which may persist. Lifestyle wins (e.g., balanced thalis with a rainbow food approach and regular walks) bring remission, slashing risks like diabetes by 50%. Focus on annual scans to catch silent issues early.”

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Should lean women with irregular periods or acne be routinely screened for insulin resistance?

“Absolutely,” says Malhotra, adding that seventy per cent of women with PCOS have insulin resistance even if they are slim, so testing should go beyond normal sugar checks using Oral Glucose Tolerance Test (OGTT) or Homeostatic Model Assessment of Insulin Resistance (HOMA) for spikes causing acne and period issues.

“Simple Indian swaps like jeera water, skipping maida, and doing yoga regularly can help prevent progression. Early intervention with inositol (1-2 g/day) restores cycles in most of lean cases,” concludes Malhotra.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.