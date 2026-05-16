‘Four horsemen of ageing’: Experts on why these diseases are biggest threats to longevity

Clinical nutritionist and longevity expert Dr Rhea Kotecha recently shared an alarming fact about the future of our medical health. Speaking on Masoom Minawala’s podcast, she said: “Most people will die of what we call the four horsemen of ageing. The first one is cancer, the second is heart disease, the third is type 2 diabetes, and the fourth is dementia. Most people would be met with one of these four diseases and live a long, burdensome life.”

Curious, we reached out to a health expert who helped shed light on these four horsemen.

Dr Brunda M S, Sr. Consultant – Internal Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, explains that the idea of the “four horsemen of ageing” — cancer, type 2 diabetes, dementia, and heart disease — is widely discussed by longevity experts like Peter Attia, and it is partly true because these conditions are among the leading causes of death globally.