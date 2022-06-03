These four food items can help control high blood pressure; find out

A lot of people are plagued with problems pertaining to high blood pressure, for which they are required to make lifestyle changes, which include eating clean and tweaking the diet.

If you are someone who suffers from high blood pressure issues and are looking for simple remedies, know that there are some specific food items that you can add to your diet to control BP.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal listed them in an Instagram video.

1. Green leafy vegetables: The expert suggested that foods like spinach, kale and lettuce are high in potassium, magnesium, calcium and antioxidants. Potassium can help kidneys get rid of excess sodium through urine, she said.

2. Banana: They are rich in potassium, which can help to regulate high blood pressure.

3. Beetroot: Rich in nitric oxide, they can help open up blood vessels.

4. Garlic: It is an antibiotic and antifungal food, which relaxes the muscles and dilates blood vessels, thereby helping bring down blood pressure.

Do you consume these foods?

