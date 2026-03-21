Apart from cancer, several digestive conditions can lead to bleeding during bowel movements (Image: Freepik)

When people notice unusual health symptoms, many turn to the internet for answers. One such concern recently surfaced on Quora, where a user asked: “I found blood in my stool and I am over 50 years old, am I getting colon cancer?”

Since the symptom can sound alarming, especially for older adults, panic is inevitable. To understand what blood in stool could indicate, we reached out to Dr Waseem Ramzan Dar, Attending Consultant in Gastroenterology at ShardaCare Healthcity.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.