Karan Wahi shares reverse transformation pic, busts myth about abs

Social media often creates a pressure to look a certain way, forcing people to masquerade from reality. Actor Karan Wahi addressed this discrepancy in his recent post as he shared three pictures of himself — all selfies — at various stages of his physical transformation amid the lockdown.

Captioning his pictures, “How I started the lockdown; Where I reached in the lockdown and Where I am today (sic)” the actor can be seen with chiseled abs in the first picture, a bulging belly in the second and finally a photo in which his abs cannot be seen. Instead of sharing these as a journey to getting perfect abs, he put them as a reality check paving way for body positivity and self-love.

“Ps- for those who think abs humesha rehte hai, Its a myth,” he added as a postscript.

Prior to this, actor Will Smith had shared picture of himself where he confessed he was “in the worst shape of my life.” The picture won over people on social media with colleagues and fans hailing him for being relatable.

“You’ve been in shape most of your life. You deserve a break haha,” someone wrote.

While eating clean and working out are ways of healthy living, one should not penalise themselves or feel pressurised to look a certain way. It is okay to take a break and enjoy the moment.