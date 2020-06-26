Can the right footwear prevent health issues in diabetics?

Are you slipping on the right footwear for your health? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Are you slipping on the right footwear for your health? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Diabetes, which affects the body’s blood sugar level, is a lifestyle disease which requires one to take care of their health by following a strict diet plan, exercising regularly and also maintaining a regular sleeping pattern. But is it possible that the condition can be managed by opting for the right footwear? Diabetes results from the damage of pancreas cells. These damaged cells lose the ability to produce insulin in the absence of which the muscle cell is unable to build enough glycogen (polymer of glucose). As glycogen is the fuel of the muscle energy generation, the muscle cells get into acute dynamic weakness.

The pancreas is also responsible for producing digestive enzymes that help break down foods in the intestine, as well as producing hormones that support and regulate blood sugar levels. Hence, it is a very important organ and it’s extremely crucial to keep it healthy and functional.

In earlier times, walking barefoot on soft surfaces like grass etc was not uncommon. This naturally stimulated the nerve endings in feet and kept the feet, knees and back healthy. But with one’s walking reduced to less than 3,000 steps a day, that too on hard surfaces with wrong type of footwear, it has only aggravated things. The hard soles do not support the feet well, thereby destroying the natural connection of the feet with the body and hindering natural body processes.

As a result, this changed lifestyle led to spread of this disease and naturally forced science to do some research on the same. Numerous doctors have studied and eventually concluded that soles in the footwear can provide the necessary support and stimulation. It is important to know that whatever you are wearing on your feet reflects on your health.

Intestine, liver, gall bladder, spleen, kidneys are often damaged and suffer further limitations from diabetes. It results in haemoconcentration, a decrease in blood flow velocity and in an oxygen deficit. Each of the five zones reinvigorates all the five important organs related to diabetes – the pancreas, spleen, liver, kidneys and intestines.

Which is why, it is extremely important to choose the right footwear that provides health benefits to the person, says Ashish Jain, director and CEO, Von Wellx Germany.

What type of footwear should diabetics choose?

*A diabetic patient should be wearing soles that relieve pressure on the bottom of the foot by evenly distributing body weight.

*Go for a footwear designed with cushion comfort that provides ankle, arch and heel support, and avoids pain in the pressure points.

*Footwear size also matters. One should wear the right size. Certain criteria like foot shape, past foot ulcers, nerve ending should be considered, especially for a diabetic patient.

*Blisters and other foot callouses should be prevented as diabetes leads to slow healing.

