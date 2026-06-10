Sunil Chhetri reveals hidden superpower (besides football): ‘It’s an ongoing joke’

Beyond the pitch, Sunil Chhetri has an unexpected gift: the ability to drift off to sleep almost instantly, regardless of where he is. “I can sleep wherever, whenever. It’s an ongoing joke in my team, in my family. Also, being short helps. I can generally sleep anywhere I want. It’s like I can wish and I will sleep,” he shared during a recent interview.

“Apart from the match days, after we play a game at 7:30, we all struggle with sleep because of the adrenaline and coffee, stuff like that. It doesn’t matter what time it is. If I have a window of sleeping, I’ll sleep,” Chhetri further told Firstpost.

Is it a good thing to fall asleep whenever?

Dr Mrinal Sircar, Director, Respiratory & Sleep Medicine, Medanta Noida, believes that the ability to fall asleep anytime, anywhere is often seen as a gift, especially in today’s fast-paced world, where sleep has become increasingly elusive. However, whether this ability is healthy depends on the reason behind it.

“For some individuals, particularly those who maintain good sleep hygiene, regular sleep schedules, and low stress levels, falling asleep quickly may simply reflect efficient sleep regulation. Their bodies are well-rested and can transition into sleep with ease when given the opportunity,” she tells indianexpress.com.

At the same time, Dr Sircar says that we must be careful not to assume that falling asleep instantly is always a sign of good health.

“In sleep medicine, consistently falling asleep within a few minutes can sometimes indicate an underlying sleep debt. People who are chronically sleep-deprived often become so physiologically tired that they can fall asleep almost anywhere during travel, while watching television, or even in situations where staying awake would normally be expected,” he elaborates.

According to him, the key question is not how quickly someone falls asleep, but how they function when awake.

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“If a person wakes up refreshed, remains alert throughout the day, and does not experience excessive daytime sleepiness, their ability to sleep on demand is generally not a cause for concern. However, if it is accompanied by persistent fatigue, poor concentration, morning headaches, loud snoring, or an irresistible urge to sleep during the day, it may warrant further evaluation for conditions such as sleep apnea or other sleep disorders,” he further elaborates.

Dr Sircar reiterates that sleep is one of the most powerful tools for physical recovery, mental performance, and overall health. “While being able to sleep anywhere may appear to be a superpower, maintaining consistent, restorative sleep is what truly matters in the long run,” he concludes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.