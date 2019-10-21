Foods to consume if you wake up feeling tired in the morning

Do you wake up in the mornings not feeling well-rested or less energised? Are you someone who needs multiple cups of tea or coffee to get you through the morning? Have energy drinks made their way into your daily life? “Opting for processed foods with added sugar for energy will only make you feel worse. Natural whole foods can provide you with the boost you need to keep yourself feeling light and energised throughout the day,” says Avni Kaul, nutritionist, wellness coach and certified diabetic educator, founder, NutriActivania

Fresh seasonal fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds and foods high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants fill your body with nutrients that help counteract fatigue and sustain you for an entire day, says Kaul who further suggests consuming the following foods to keep energy levels high!

Almonds

Almonds are an excellent source of high-quality protein, fiber, and healthy monounsaturated fats. They’re filled with vitamin B which help your body convert food into energy. They are also high in magnesium which helps counter muscle fatigue. Add almonds into your morning granola or have a handful as a mid-morning snack.

Banana

Bananas are your number one option when on the run. This potassium-rich fruit includes a good amount of fiber, which lowers down the release of sugar into the bloodstream, and provides a huge source of magnesium and vitamin, B. A ripe banana will give more readily available energy in the form of sugar, as compared to an unripe banana. Note that the bananas must be freckled and yellow rather than green — this is how you know the starch has converted into sugar that you can adequately digest and use for energy. It is always a good idea to include a banana in your breakfast.

Spinach

Spinach is a good source of vitamin C, folate, and iron. Equal amounts of these vitamins and minerals are vital for energy production. Lower levels of iron, in particular, are a major reason for fatigue. Add some sautéed spinach to your morning eggs, and squeeze a dash of lemon juice to enhance iron absorption.

Dates (khajur)

Apart from their sweet flavour, dates are easily digested by the body and supply an instant boost of energy. They’re a potent source of calcium, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, zinc, and iron. Add chopped dates to your morning fruit plate, or throw a couple into your smoothie for some added sweetness.

Watermelon

If you are dehydrated even a bit, it can make you wake up not feeling at your best. It is essential to pack your diet with high water-containing foods (think of fruits and vegetables), and watermelon is one of the best sources. This wonder fruit is more than 90 per cent water, provides a variety of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, and contains the amino acid L-citrulline, which may help reduce muscle soreness. Begin your day with a bowl full of watermelon, which is widely available in summers, and fill yourself with energy!