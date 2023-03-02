Certain foods may ‘trigger’ stress; these are some of them

Certain food items can exacerbate your anxiety levels, giving you a hard time. As such, if you are aware of the food items that may be triggering stress and anxiety then you are in a better position to manage it. To help you make informed choices, Loveneet Batra, a nutritionist, shared a list of food items that one must try and avoid to keep anxiety under control.

“Did you know that stress may be triggered by certain foods we put in our bodies? Read on for foods that may trigger your stress levels,” she captioned her Instagram post.

They are:

Sugary treats are a contributor to overall anxiety. Foods such as cakes, and pastries cause your blood sugar to go on a rollercoaster ride of spikes and crashes, and with it, your energy also goes up and down. When blood sugar crashes, your mood sours, and anxiety levels can spike.

Adding, Ankita Ghoshal Bisht, Dietician, Primus Super Speciality Hospital, Chanakyapuri told indianexpress.com, “Yes, added sugars indeed send your blood sugar on a wild journey of peaks and valleys, and along with it, your energy levels. Your attitude can become sour and your anxiety levels can rise when your blood sugar drops”.

“However, not all foods with added sugar are desserts, so you should think about avoiding or limiting them. A lot of added sugar can be found in condiments like ketchup, some salad dressings, spaghetti sauces, and breakfast cereal,” she continued.

Artificial sweeteners are often recommended as a substitute for sugar but studies indicate that the use of NNS (non-nutritive sweeteners) can also increase inflammation and stress in our bodies. Aspartame usage may lead to systemic inflammation, oxidative stress, and excess free radicals production.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovneet Batra (@lovneetb)

Too much caffeine can spell trouble for your adrenal glands by overstimulating the body. Since this stimulates the nervous system, caffeine can cause a rise in blood pressure and heart rate that will ultimately increase feelings of anxiety.

“High coffee intake not only makes people more tense and anxious, but it also inhibits the body’s ability to produce serotonin, which lifts moods out of depression. Caffeine is typically safe in small amounts. However, excessive doses can have undesirable side effects, such as anxiety and jitters. Up to 400 mg of caffeine per day can usually be consumed by an average adult without risk or side effects. Also bear in mind that many products, including tea, chocolate, and some headache medications, contain caffeine, which can heighten anxiety,” Bisht added.

Advertisement

Refined carbs exacerbate inflammation and overwhelm the body with more sugar than it needs, which can create increased stress and unstable mood levels.

“The chance of developing serious medical conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and obesity has been found to be higher in people who consume refined carbohydrates. Foods with refined carbs have had most of their fiber and micronutrients removed. Anxiety seems to be being added to the list of conditions that may be harmed by consuming refined carbs. Women who consumed refined grains were more likely to experience anxiety and depressive symptoms when under duress. People who consumed a lot of refined carbohydrates also tended to become obese,” said Bisht.

ALSO READ | Food that can help boost mood

Fried food contains a high amount of trans fat. Trans fat is a major reason for inflammation in your body. When your body goes through the condition of inflammation, your stress levels are increased

Advertisement

Alcohol is really bad for anxiety. “Unbelievably, a common remedy for social nervousness is actually making it worse,” said Bisht, adding that alcohol can have a negative effect on hydration and sleep, two things that, when neglected, can cause anxiety symptoms, despite the fact that it might seem like it calms your nerves. “Serotonin and other neurotransmitters in the brain are altered by alcohol, which exacerbates worry. Additionally, you might feel even more anxious after the alcohol goes off,” she concluded.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!