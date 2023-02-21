Certain foods can increase thyroid function, here’s what you should eat (and avoid)

The thyroid is an endocrine (hormone-releasing) gland that secretes important metabolic hormones such as T3, T4, and calcitonin. “T3 and T4 are highly important for regulating our metabolism, mental activity, and thermal regulation, while calcitonin is a hormone responsible for reducing blood calcium levels and maintaining it in the optimum range,” said Dr Manoj Kutteri, CEO and Medical Director, Atmantan Wellness Centre, adding that any imbalance in the production or secretion of these hormones can lead to either hyperthyroidism (when the thyroid gland produces thyroid hormone in excess) or hypothyroidism (when the thyroid gland does not make enough thyroid hormone).

While foods can’t treat or cure the thyroid, eating a nutritious, thyroid-friendly diet can help support thyroid function, and reduce symptoms such as fatigue, constipation, and slow metabolism. “However, while more research needs to be undertaken to understand the impact of specific diets on thyroid health, there is still some evidence to suggest that certain nutrients affect your thyroid,” Dr Kutteri told indianexpress.com, sharing the dos and don’ts of a thyroid-friendly diet:

Avoid heavily processed foods

Heavily processed foods such as microwave dinners, frozen pizzas, and doughnuts are not healthy in general, but they can directly impact people with thyroid disease. It is best to opt for fresh fruits, veggies, whole grains, and foods that are not processed. Certain processed meats also have carcinogenic effects. “While foods that contain essential fatty acids are good for the production of thyroid hormones, those that are deep fried, contain too much omega 6 fatty acids, trans or other inflammatory fats can negatively influence the thyroid gland and the production of thyroid hormones,” Dr Kutteri added.

Reduce salt intake

An excess of iodine or iodine deficiency will impair the thyroid function, leading to various thyroid disorders or thyroid enlargement. (Source: Freepik)

According to a new study, Indians, on an average, consume approximately 10 grams of salt per day, which is double the amount recommended by the World Health Organization. Adding to this, Dr Kutteri said, “The thyroid gland utilises iodine for the synthesis of thyroid hormone and helps control the thyroid function. So, an excess of iodine or iodine deficiency will impair thyroid function, leading to various thyroid disorders or thyroid enlargement.”



Eliminate Sweets

Thyroid disease may increase the chances of a person developing type 2 diabetes. Thus, to lower the risk for the same, it is best to cut down or even eliminate sugar from your diet, including soft drinks, cakes, ice creams and other artificial sweeteners.

Follow a gluten-free diet

The expert said that gluten, a protein present in wheat, can irritate the small intestine and hamper the absorption of various nutrients required for the production of thyroid hormones. “This can also increase inflammation in the gut that affects the conversion of inactive thyroid hormones to active hormones, leading to auto-immune thyroid disorders,” he added.

Avoid large portions

Eating large meals can cause a spike in your blood sugar, followed by a dip. This can prove to be a dietary stressor, but can be avoided by making your meals smaller and not overeating. A helpful strategy to combat the problem of overeating is mindful eating as it gives your body signals that you’re full and improves your awareness about the same. It also aids in digestion.

Take a nightly food break

Try to stop consuming food late at night and take a 10-to-12-hour break before you eat breakfast. While you’re sleeping, your body produces adrenal, growth hormones and thyroid, which draws energy from your stored fat, helping it burn as you sleep, he shared.

