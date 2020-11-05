Nutritionist suggests foods you should not eat before going to bed

Know which foods disturb your quality of sleep to avoid them. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

We all may crave a snack at midnight sometimes, but it is important to know that such habits might affect your health negatively. Also, some foods, if consumed too close to bedtime, can really hold you back from getting a good night’s sleep.

Here are some foods you should never eat before going to bed, suggested Pooja Banga, nutritionist and director, Cultivating Health.

Cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage are very good for health in general but are probably not the best thing to load up on before you head to bed. These vegetables can interfere with your ability to sleep soundly because you’re likely still digesting all that fibre while trying to fall asleep. This could lead to digestive troubles. Therefore, eat them earlier in the day so your body has time to digest them before you lay down for the night.

Ice creams and high sugar

(Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Eating a bowl of ice cream before bed may sound tempting but it may hamper your sleep later. Like fatty cheese, ice cream can also take time to digest and your body really isn’t able to rest well while it’s still digesting foods.

Sugar can also cause your energy to spike, keeping you from falling asleep easily. Those couple of sugar punches and fat makes ice cream a sleep disruptor, rather than a supporter. In fact, candy bars, ice creams, cakes, etc, are all a big no when it comes to eating before bed.

Citric fruits and tomatoes

Eating tomatoes can also have a negative impact on your sleep. This is mainly because of tyramine, a type of amino acid, which increases the activity of your brain and delays sleep. While no one ever said that citrus fruits can ever be unhealthy, however, due to the high vitamin C content, it is not a good choice as a bedtime food as it may cause acidity and heartburn if not digested properly. It will not only disturb your sleep cycle but also spoil your next day with a constant burning sensation.

Alcohol

While you might think you’re getting drowsy after that glass of wine, drinking alcohol right before bed can make your quality of sleep suffer. You may fall asleep faster after a glass of wine, but you’re probably going to wake up tomorrow still feeling pretty tired.

Red meat, cured meat and cheese

Cheese might be the worst offender. Red meat contains high protein and cured meat and cheese have amino acid tyramine which makes you alert.

Caffeinated drinks and chocolate

(Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

We all know that high-caffeine drinks should be avoided before bed as they can lead to sleeplessness, but the same goes for chocolates too. The caffeine content in chocolates may not be as high but it is a ‘sneaky devil’ because along with caffeine, it also has an amino acid that makes you alert. Rather than at night, have chocolate as an energy booster in the day.

