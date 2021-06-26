Foods that will help maximise the effect of Covid-19 vaccine

You can eat raw vegetables in salads or include them in soups to increase the body’s metabolism and maintain overall good health (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Many are looking forward to booking their slots and get jabbed as soon as possible. However, some people are concerned about the side-effects experienced after vaccine administration such as headache, mild fever, body ache, weakness, and fatigue. Since immunisation against the coronavirus is essential, one should not fear taking the jab, said Shweta Gupta, celebrity nutritionist and dietitian, founder, New Beginnings.

“Instead make little changes to your diet to minimise side effects and maximise the effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. For a speedy recovery post-vaccine and to feel back to normal in no time, add these food items to your diet,” she suggested.

Whole-grain foods

Consuming whole grains promote gut health and result in better immune responses. High in fibre and polyphenols, whole grains provide antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits that help to reduce chronic inflammation. Intake of whole grain foods such as barley, brown rice, buckwheat, oats, etc. also helps to promote energy levels and counter weakness in the body.

Hydrating foods

Keeping the body hydrated by drinking water and consuming hydrating foods can help to relieve sore arms, reduce body aches, maintain ideal body temperature, and lower down anxiety. Add hydrating foods to your diet such as strawberries, watermelon, peaches, oranges, cucumber, lettuce, etc. that are rich in anti-inflammatory compounds and provide a rich amount of flavonoids to the body.

Raw turmeric

Known as the wonder spice, turmeric has anti-bacterial, anti-viral, anti-inflammatory, and anti-fungal properties that help to promote the growth of healthy bacteria in the gut. Curcumin is a bioactive compound present in turmeric, which modulates the immune system and works as an elixir to ward off cold, flu, or other infections. You can drink a glass of warm turmeric milk or turmeric tea to achieve its immense health benefits and reduce the side effects of the jab.

Green vegetables

Vegetables are packed with essential nutrients such as vitamins A, C, and K, potassium, folate, magnesium, and other minerals that help to build immunity. You can eat raw vegetables in salads or include them in soups to increase the body’s metabolism and maintain overall good health. Cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage, spinach, parsley, asparagus, brussel sprouts, beans are some of the vegetables that can help to accelerate recovery post-vaccination.

Ginger

Ginger consists of more than 30 amino acids and 500 enzymes and coenzymes, which helps to provide immune-boosting properties to the body. Consuming ginger helps to combat inflammation and also lower down stress levels. You can either eat raw ginger, take ginger tea, or gingerols supplement to feel good after taking the jab.

“Besides including these food items, make sure to avoid eating processed foods and drink lots of water. If you experience any severe symptoms, contact your physician immediately,” Dr Gupta.

