Foods that one must eat and avoid to prevent colon infection

Infection is one of the causes of colon inflammation. (Source: File Photo/Getty Images/Thinkstock) Infection is one of the causes of colon inflammation. (Source: File Photo/Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Colon infection or colitis occurs when the lining of the colon, which is present inside one’s large intestine, tends to get inflamed. The condition presents itself differently depending on the type and how severe the disease is. In fact, it can even put one at risk of colorectal cancer.

Here, we describe some symptoms of a colon infection. Ensure you consult a doctor when exhibiting symptoms such as weight loss, tiredness, diarrhoea, fever, abdominal pain, irregular bowel movements, chills, dehydration, joint swelling, and nausea, recommends Dr Roy Patankar, leading gastroenterologist & director of Zen Hospital. Viruses, bacteria, contaminated water, food-borne disease or lack of hygiene can lead to colon infection. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), an umbrella term used to describe disorders that involve chronic inflammation of the digestive tract, can also raise your risk of suffering from colon infection. Ulcerative colitis is an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that leads to inflammation and ulcers (sores) in one’s digestive tract. It affects the innermost lining of one’s large intestine (colon) and rectum.

The functioning of the colon can be impacted owing to viral and bacterial infections, suffering from cancer or treatment such as chemotherapy. “One’s immunity may become low due to chemotherapy. Hence, if the white blood cells are low then it is likely that one may catch infections, quickly. Reduced blood flow in the colon can lead to ischemic colitis. A rise in the lymphocytes can cause microscopic colitis. Also, certain anti-inflammatory drugs can also invite a colon infection,” says Dr Patankar.

Here are some foods to eat and to avoid as a precautionary measure:

* One must opt for a well-balanced diet.

* Eat fresh fruits and vegetables that boost your immunity and help you fight infections.

* Eat probiotics, fibre-rich foods that are beans, nuts, and whole grains.

* Fish and tofu are loaded with protein. So, don’t forget to include them.

* Avoid sugary, deep-fried food, cabbage, chana dal, spicy foods, and saturated fats.

* Say no to pastries, candies, processed foods, alcohol, and smoking.

