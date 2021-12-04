A balanced diet is not only important for the lungs, but also for one’s overall health. “But before coming to foods, it must be noted that to have happy lungs, one must quit smoking immediately,” said Delnaaz Chanduwadia, Chief Dietitian, Jaslok Hospital.

Further, the expert shared some foods that help promote lung health.

Berries

Berries

Berries are loaded with anthocyanins, a flavanoid found in strawberry, blue berries etc. Lung damage can happen due to free radicals, and this antioxidant compounds found in berries helps to slow down the decline of lung function which typically happens due to age.

Salt

Salt

Excess consumption of salt can lead to the worsening of asthma symptoms. Hence, it is adviced to eat fresh foods that are cooked at home rather than packaged varieties.

Green leafy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables

Green leafy veggies are high in carotenoids, and studies have shown that these greens help to reduces chances of lung cancer. One should, therefore, include seasonal greens in their daily diet. Spinach, fenugreek, amaranth etc. make for great choices.

Red-colored fruits and vegetables

Red-colored fruits and vegetables

Red peppers, tomatoes and the like are loaded with lycopene, which is an antioxidant that aids lung health. Tomato juice has shown to improve airway inflammation. This is particularly beneficial for those who suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Lycopene also helps to delay age-related decline in lung function.

Caffeine

Caffeine

Regular intake of caffeine could be beneficial for the fact that coffee works as an anti-inflammatory and contains polyphenols that facilitates good lung function. Hoever, it is importnat that one doesn’t go overboard.

